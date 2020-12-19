MEK Supporters Take Part in Protest in Vienna As JCPOA Joint Commission Meets With the Terrorist Mullahs

Supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and members of the Iranian diaspora who live in Europe held a rally in Vienna and Brussels. The rally took place to protest against the December 16th virtual meeting of the Iranian regime’s Foreign Ministry with the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). What the protest was highlighting was that the JCPOA is trying to negotiate with a terrorist regime.

The indication of the nature of the terrorist regime has been recently shown when the trial of the terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, began. Assadi was the key organizer of the attempted bombing of the 2018 exiled opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), an annual meeting that took place just outside Paris. He used his diplomatic status to coordinate this terrorist event following the orders of the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. The trial is not yet over, but prosecutors are demanding that Assadi and his three associates have asked that the terrorists serve a 20-year sentence.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

The Iranian opposition, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran)has demanded that all European countries close indefinitely Iran’s embassies and send the diplomats back to Iran.

Those participating in the protest rally also revealed that to date the Iranian regime had violated the JCPOA by failing to disclose:

its nuclear sites;

its deliberate human rights violations in Iran;

its current ballistic missiles program;

its behavior as a leader in state-sponsored terrorism, particularly in Europe.

Iranian Diaspora members & supporters of the Resistance of #Iran (NCRI/MEK) in Europe held twin rallies in #Vienna & #Brussels, to protest the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting with Iran's FM.#WeStand4FreeIranhttps://t.co/6PqWIKSYEL — Stephane (@StephaneCavan) December 18, 2020

The protesters held up banners which stated:

“Zarif is a terrorist, stop dealing with terrorists;”

“Iranians do not want the mullahs’ regime and the nuclear bomb. They want a free, secular and democratic republic;”

“The Iranian people’s national wealth is stolen by the mullahs to keep them in power, through repression and executions, terrorism and a nuclear program and ballistic missiles project.”

Protesters also raised concerns about the European Union External Service (EEAS) for taking no notice of the EU’s most recent decision to bring an end to genocide and impunity when dealing with a regime that consistently commits human rights violations including the massacre in 1988 of 30,000 political prisoners, Many of the victims were either members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Not long ago 7 United Nations Special Rapporteurs considered that the 1988 massacre “may amount to crimes against humanity.” They said they supported an international investigation into this particular crime against humanity.

The protesters have demanded that the European Union should not engage in any relations with the regime until it has stopped violating human rights and promises to bring an end to terrorism.

These are the words they spoke:

“We call on the European Union to stop its policy of appeasement of the mullahs’ regime in Iran. The EU should shut down the regime’s embassies, which are centers of terrorism and espionage. The EU should take these measures because the regime continues executions, torture, repression, terrorist operations, and enriching uranium for obtaining a nuclear bomb,” they reiterated.

