Messages from Iran’s 31 Provinces to Celebrate the MEK 56th Founding Anniversary

Last week MEK reelected Ms. Merikhi as its Secretary-General for another two-year period. The election was held in MEK headquarters in Ashraf 3 camp in Albania with the participation of all MEK members.

September 7, 2021

Messages from Iran’s 31 provinces to celebrate the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 56th founding anniversary.

MEK is Iran’s main opposition movement seeking a free, democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran.

The (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): is Iran’s longest-standing movement that resisted the two dictatorships of the Shah and the ayatollahs. It believes in a progressive and democratic Islam and equality of men and women.

September 8, 2021

Messages from Iran’s 31 provinces to celebrate the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 56th founding anniversary. These messages are from the following provinces: Isfahan, Lorestan, Semnan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh Boyer-Ahmad, Chaharmahal Bakhtiari, Mazandaran, Golestan, Gilan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, and Ilam.

Sep 9, 2021

People across Iran continue to send messages of support on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The messages were sent from all Iranian provinces, highlighting the MEK’s growing support among the younger generation despite the atmosphere of fear and repression caused by the regime.

They pledged their support for the MEK

In their personal messages, many declared to be proud to be members of MEK’s network also known as the Iranian Resistance Units.

They pledged their support for the MEK’s reelected Secretary-General Ms. Zahra Merikhi to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and to free Iran.

They targeted Khamenei and his new president Raisi

Also, in their messages, they targeted the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his new president Ebrahim Raisi, who is known for his role in the massacre of thousands of MEK prisoners in the summer of 1988.

