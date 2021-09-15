Messages from Iran’s 31 Provinces to Celebrate the MEK 56th Founding Anniversary

In its biennial session on the eve of its founding anniversary, held simultaneously in Ashraf-3 (Albania), Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, London, The Hague, and Zurich, on September 5, 2021, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) re-elected Ms. Zahra Merrikhi, as its Secretary-General for another two years.

Last week MEK reelected Ms. Merikhi as its Secretary-General for another two-year period. The election was held in MEK headquarters in Ashraf 3 camp in Albania with the participation of all MEK members.

September 7, 2021

Messages from Iran’s 31 provinces to celebrate the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 56th founding anniversary.

MEK is Iran’s main opposition movement seeking a free, democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran.

The (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): is Iran's longest-standing movement that resisted the two dictatorships of the Shah and the ayatollahs. It believes in a progressive and democratic Islam and equality of men and women.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): These brave young men and women take a high risk in sending messages supporting the MEK since the regime punishes any support for the organization with heavy prison terms and even execution.

September 8, 2021

Messages from Iran’s 31 provinces to celebrate the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 56th founding anniversary. These messages are from the following provinces: Isfahan, Lorestan, Semnan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh Boyer-Ahmad, Chaharmahal Bakhtiari, Mazandaran, Golestan, Gilan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, and Ilam.

MEK is Iran's main opposition movement seeking a free, democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran.

The MEK is Iran’s longest-standing movement that resisted the two dictatorships of the Shah and the ayatollahs. It believes in a progressive and democratic Islam and equality of men and women.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): During the whole week, people across Iran sent video messages to congratulate Ms. Merikhi and MEK’s 56 years of struggle against the two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs.

Sep 9, 2021

People across Iran continue to send messages of support on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The messages were sent from all Iranian provinces, highlighting the MEK’s growing support among the younger generation despite the atmosphere of fear and repression caused by the regime.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): They considered the MEK as their only hope to overthrow the mullahs and to put an end to the dark era of the mullahs’ tyrannical rule.

They pledged their support for the MEK

In their personal messages, many declared to be proud to be members of MEK’s network also known as the Iranian Resistance Units.

They pledged their support for the MEK’s reelected Secretary-General Ms. Zahra Merikhi to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and to free Iran.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): In major cities such as Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Karaj, Ahvaz, Yazd, Rasht, Qazvin, and Qom similar messages were sent in support of the MEK struggle for freedom.

They targeted Khamenei and his new president Raisi

Also, in their messages, they targeted the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his new president Ebrahim Raisi, who is known for his role in the massacre of thousands of MEK prisoners in the summer of 1988.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): A young woman from Arak said, “I’m happy that in the dark days of our country there is a resistance and an organization.”

 

 

