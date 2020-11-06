November 2019 Uprising Not Forgotten as Resistance Units Organize Events

Events organized by the internal network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) across the country, honor Iran’s November 2019 major protests.

While the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, announced how he was so afraid of a new uprising taking place and the accelerating influence of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the Iranian Resistance Units have not been standing still, but have tirelessly continued to organize anti-regime events throughout the country.

MEK Resistance Units, which are the MEK’s network within Iran, have played a significant role in inspiring and leading protests within Iran in recent years.

There is nothing stopping the MEK as they have already been organizing many activities throughout the country as the November 2019 anniversary gets closer. Their main aim is to struggle until they are able to open the road to freedom for all Iranians.

It was the tripling of gasoline prices that spread anger throughout the country which ended up attracting the most significant anti-regime protests since the 1979 revolution. The protests took place in 190 cities and lasted for quite a few days which scared the regime and they are trying to make sure that nothing happens like this again.

MEK Resistance Units showed images and pictures of the martyrs and showed their protests with the graffiti of anti-regime slogans which were scattered throughout the cities like, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Urmia, Karaj, Behbahan, Kashmar, Bijar, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Torbat-e-Jam, and Rudsar.

The slogans were similar to earlier anti-regime ones and they read the following:

“Rise up to overthrow the regime”

“Mullahs’ coronavirus is killing people.”

“Mullahs, let go of Iran”

“IRGC’s decay is necessary for Iranian people’s victory”

“Down with Khamenei”

“Down with Khamenei, Viva Maryam Rajavi”

“We’ll answer fire with fire, the November 2019 uprising is continuing”

“The Nov. 2019 uprising proved that the only way to achieve freedom is fighting against the mullahs.”

Despite tightened security measures on the nationwide protests anniversary, in Tehran, MEK Resistance Units fixed up posters of Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi, and President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi. This is a brave thing to do as the regime is on the lookout for those who break the security measures.

