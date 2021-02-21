Silence on Iranian Terrorist Case Reflects the Dangers of European Foreign Policy

On Wednesday, the International Committee in Search of Justice published a statement that criticized European silence in relation to the conviction of Assadollah Assadi is a Belgian Court. Assadi was employed as a high-ranking Iranian diplomat until he got caught engaging in terrorist activities when he was in the process of equipping two accomplices with a bomb that was to be detonated at a large gathering near Paris.

The facts revealed throughout the trial accepted that this terrorist act wasn’t just the mastermind of Assadi alone but instructions and support came directly from senior officials in the Iranian regime namely:

the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

the president, Hassan Rouhani,

the foreign minister, Javad Zarif.

the Minister of Intelligence, Mahmoud Alavi.

There was evidence to show that Zarif was one of the key contacts for Assadi.

History is merely repeating itself as many times the regime has tried to kill the key opposition leader, Maryam Rajavi, so this thwarted bomb attempt was just another way of threatening and trying to silence the opposition. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)’s key group is the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), which has been growing in importance as a serious contender for the next government of Iran.

Even in January 2018, Khamenei announced that the group was behind many of the recent uprisings against the regime. He wasn’t wrong as in November 2019 another protest bigger than earlier ones took place throughout 200 urban areas in the country.

Apparently, an Iranian diplomat being convicted to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court isn’t good enough for the EU to condemn Iran for supporting terrorist atrocities outside its borders. It is the European External Action Service (EEAS) that is best positioned to follow up earlier policy recommendations.

ISJ Chairman, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, formerly a vice president of the European Parliament, said that the EEAS silence and their obvious attempt to appease this terrorist regime was deplorable and EU citizens could be at risk of further terrorist attacks.

The appeasement towards Iran by the West is nothing new and can be traced back to the summer of 1988 protest where an estimated 30,000 lives were lost, many of whom were (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters. At that time Iranian expatriate activists urged Western governments and international bodies to intervene but back then and up to now no one has ever been held accountable for this massive loss of life.

If the 2018 bomb plot had been a success, hundreds of participants in the annual “Free Iran” rally would have died and not just (PMOI / MEK Iran) members but some of the hundreds of political dignitaries who were also in attendance and sat close to Maryam Rajavi, the main target of the bomb attack.

If the EU was to halt its appeasement policy towards Iran this would help to stop more terrorist bomb plots organized by the regime and its supporters abroad. In the end, this would save lives.

