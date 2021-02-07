The Iranian Regime’s Factions Collaborate When it Comes to Human Rights Abuses

The Iranian regime is the world’s most prolific executioner per head of population. according to reports tallied by Iran’s main opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) in January this year, 27 prisoners were executed, with 225 executed last year.

Human rights abuses in Iran

Although there are different factions in the regime, they all have the same attitudes when it comes to human rights.

Human rights abuses are rife in modern Iran. The regime officials who are most responsible for these abuses seem to act as if they are never going to be held to account.

The recent Belgian court decision on the trial of Assadollah Assadi has been the first major international upset for the regime as their own diplomat and linchpin for terrorist activities was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Dr. Tahar Boumedra former UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)

Dr. Tahar Boumedra, former chief of the Human Rights Office of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), referred to the case when he said: “the truth, the rule of law, justice, have prevailed over impunity. Impunity has failed.

Through this verdict, it’s not only Assadi who has been convicted. It’s the whole regime. The whole regime has been behind crimes against humanity.”

Boumedra highlighted the fact that the evidence linking the failed bomb attack for which Assadi was jailed showed clearly that the highest levels of the regime were implicated, including Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister.

The Assadi trial

The Assadi trial underlined the fact that the factions within the regime are united when it comes to terrorism outside Iran’s borders and repression within. The so-called ‘hardliners’ and ‘moderates’ actually compete to carry out the worst abuses.

Not to be forgotten is the fact that the Iranian regime has been carrying out vile human rights abuses ever since they came to power. Some of the people who were involved in sentencing 30,000 political prisoners to death in 1988 have important positions today.

This includes the current Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi and the Justice Minister Alireza Avaei, who were both part of the so-called Death Commissions back in 1988.

1988 massacre

There is some hope that the recent verdict on Assadi might alert the international community to the crimes of the Iranian regime. The “verdict is a very good example and a source of inspiration for the United Nations. Let us not forget that the criminals behind the 1988 massacre remain to be held accountable,” as Mr. Boumedra has stated.

The old appeasement strategy is unfortunately still alive and well in Europe. For example, the head of the European External Action Service, Josep Borrell, has ignored the decision by the Belgian court over Assadi and is instead insisting on normalizing relations with the Iranian regime. That’s a bit like a deer insisting on normalizing retains with a tiger. The Iranian regime, like tigers, does not ever change the way it works. The Iranian regime just takes this sort of appeasement as a vindication of their right to do whatever they please.

Lars Rise former Norwegian MP

As former Norwegian MP, Lars Rise said: “How come every European leader wants to shake Zarif’s hand? After receiving today’s verdict, all European leaders have to add an arrest warrant for Zarif to their to-do list.

How is it possible for anyone to continue to work with the regime as if nothing happened?” today’s verdict, all European leaders have to add an arrest warrant for Zarif to their to-do list. How is it possible for anyone to continue to work with the regime as if nothing happened?”

The President-elect of the NCRI, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi suggests EU leaders take a tougher stance: “Shut down the regime’s embassies and other centers in Europe, all of which are hubs for terrorism. Hold the regime’s Foreign Minister accountable. It was proven that his ministry, and the embassy and diplomat under his control, were involved in planning and preparing for the potential mass slaughter.

Designate the entire Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC as terrorist entities.

Prosecute the regime’s leaders who are in charge and are the masterminds of its terrorism infrastructure. They must face justice.

The mullahs’ intelligence agents and mercenaries under any cover must be prosecuted and expelled. Granting them refugee status or citizenship must be considered a red line.

Any form of renormalization of diplomatic relations with the regime must be made contingent on dismantling its terrorism infrastructure and on the observance of the human rights of the people of Iran.”

The abridged version of an article written by Mansoureh Galestan for the NCRI.

