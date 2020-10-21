The Iranian Resistance Reveals Developments in Iran’s Nuclear Program

A conference held in Washington by the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) U.S. Representative Office has revealed new details about Iran’s nuclear program. The revelation follows information obtained by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), (the main Iranian resistance organization) from sources within Iran.

10:30 am EDT, 16:30 CEST

The revelations are that the Iranian regime is flouting rules imposed on them by the JCPOA nuclear agreement signed in 2015. The Defense Innovation and Research Organization (SPND), an organization within Iran’s Ministry of Defense, is the body involved in secretly developing a nuclear bomb facility in Iran. The (PMOI / MEK Iran), has details of the development, including satellite photos and names of officials in charge of the development.

.@A_Jafarzadeh: SPND has built a new site. The new site is in Tehran's Sorkheh-Hessar area. The construction of the site started in 2012 and continued for several years.

The SPND has been building a new nuclear facility in Serkhatisar, east of Iran’s capital, Tehran. Satellite coordinates locate the new facility on the Damavand Highway 2 km from the exit road to Sarkhatisar.

According to the satellite coordinates, the new site is located on the Damavand Highway, east of Tehran, two kilometers from the exit road leading to Sarkhathisar. Another site is near the Jajroud River, east of Tehran at Khojir. The two nuclear missile manufacturing complexes are called “Hemat” and “Bagheri”. The two sites both have several factories which are located in tunnels and other underground facilities.

Previously the NCRI had disclosed information in April 2017 regarding the continuation of the regime’s nuclear activities in a center, known as Research Academy, situated in the Parchin complex Southeast of Tehran.

Mullah’s regime is currently feeling threatened, given the destabilizing effects of the major Iran uprisings beginning in December 2017 and continuing to the present day. They fear they will lose their grip on power, as the Iranian resistance NCRI and (PMOI / MEK Iran) grows in support both in Iran and internationally on a governmental level. The possession of Nuclear weapons would be a move by the regime to sustain their power and assert their oppressive control.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s president-elect says that the confirmation of the existence of the manufacturing site for nuclear missiles shows that the signing of the JCPOA has not prevented the Iranian regime from continuing with its ambition to build an effective nuclear weapon capability.

Ali-Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian Nuclear Energy Organization, explained on January 22, 2019, how the regime had covered up their violations of the JCPOA.

Lies, fraud and deception are inherent to the religious fascism ruling #Iran. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 30, 2019

