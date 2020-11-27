The Number of Political Prisoners in Iran Grows

This week, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) repeated its demand for the international community to thoroughly investigate Iranian prison’ conditions and interview anyone imprisoned for political reasons. More and more political prisoners are being kept in Iran’s prisons.

On November 11th the (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran), discovered that some well-known activists who had been detained before but were released, are now being rearrested. 3 of these are called Saeed Asghari, Saeed Samimi, and Kasra Bani-Ameriyan. No reason has been given for this new round of interrogations. When they were first arrested in 2018, it was due to a nationwide uprising that had spread across the country. At that time the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, admitted without reservation that the MEK was behind the unrest.

They also summoned others and warned them against any activities on the anniversary of the uprising. Call for the release of political prisoners until the end of COVID-19 pandemic#WeStand4FreeIran — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) November 17, 2020

While the regime was undertaking interrogations of political prisoners at home it was getting into motion overseas terrorist attacks against exiled members of the MEK who were living elsewhere around Europe. None of the attacks were successful. If they had been, it would have been devastating for the MEK. This just shows how the regime has no respect for life and they were panicking when they saw the true strength of the opposition. This became apparent when it made a poor decision to increase gasoline prices making it unaffordable for ordinary Iranians. Those affected took to the streets in November 2019 mirroring the events of 2018.

In just a few days, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps watched 1,500 peaceful protesters being shot by its forces many of whom were innocent onlookers. 4,000 approximately were wounded while 12,000 were arrested. Some of these were convicted and sent to the gallows. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

This didn’t stop the opposition and it was the IRGC missile strike which killed 176 people onboard a commercial airliner that vented yet more anger from the resistance especially as the regime tried to cover it all up.

The January protests were yet another reason for further crackdowns. More raids took place on November 11th the anniversary of the November 2019 slaughter by the regime. . The mullahs were deeply concerned that this anniversary would generate more widespread unrest.

Many of the Iranian activists assembled to commemorate the dead lost at the hands of the regime. At the same time gatherings and online conferences taking place amongst Iranian expatriates attracted international attention particularly in relation to the massacre 12 months ago. The hope is that the resistance is conveying a pro-democracy message to the world. As a response, western policymakers can help by simply pushing for an international investigation into the continual detention of political prisoners, and their torture once inside.

As the resistance movement repeats over and over again about human rights abuses, sooner rather than later the international community will listen and speak out and the theocratic regime will stop so that the Iranian Resistance the (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran), will be able to exploit when repeating its demand of freedom and democracy for all citizens.

