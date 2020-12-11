Two Important Events That Revealed a Critical Weakness in the Iranian Regime

November 27th was the day when two key events were brought to the attention of world media coverage where they opened the eyes to the word and the fundamental weaknesses of the Iranian regime.

The 2nd key event was the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was famously known as the father of the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program which took place just east of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Any investigation carried out due to the event can see how poor Iran’s policy is on democracy.

The trial of Assadi, an important Iranian diplomat, shows how the regime has been pursuing terrorism for decades, while Europe has been taking advantage of a policy of appeasement.

The Iranian regime decided it wanted to assassinate Maryam Rajavi, President of the Iranian opposition coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), even if it meant killing many politicians and parliamentarians from throughout the world, artists, and ordinary people who were attending the gathering as well as children. By targeting the opposition (PMOI / MEK Iran), Tehran was trying to demonstrate the regime’s strength in Iran and throughout the world. Iran wanted to gain a strong hand when participating in negotiations with European governments. The regime’s President, Hassan Rouhani, actually traveled to Austria and was going to visit Switzerland and France to reap the fruits of this victory!

The Iranian regime’s plot supported by the Supreme National Security Council was to send two of its agents, Massoud Khodabandeh and Iraj Mesdaghi, to take part in an interview conducted with Iran International TV to cover the Villepinte explosion near Paris. This time it was the wrong move to make.

“In this court, not only Assadi and other terrorists but also the Tehran regime is on trial in the Belgian court,” reported the Austrian newspaper, Wiener Zeitung, regarding the trial of the Iranian regime’s diplomat.

Similar to the November 27th trial, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was director of the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons initiatives, was assassinated not far from Tehran. Also, Qassem Soleimani, Fakhrizadeh who was referred to as the father of the Iranian regime’s atomic bomb program, was the 2nd most important person to be eliminated.

His assassination exposes the present weaknesses and security gaps within the Iranian regime.

In summary, a regime that targets and kills innocent people who are just protesting rising prices, or who are in poverty or imprisoned then tortured, and executed makes the country appear quite unsafe and it is now trying to acquire a nuclear bomb and resort to state terrorism.

