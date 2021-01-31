Western Governments Should Use Assadi’s Trial to Make the Iranian Regime More Accountable

The Iranian regime is making a last stand over the trial of its own diplomat terrorist before he is sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a Belgian court.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saied Khatibzadeh, has come out with a statement about the trial attempting to justify the defense of their man by an absurd argument that the very organization that could have suffered dozens of deaths and injuries if the bomb that Assadollah Assadi had provided had actually gone off had orchestrated the whole thing.

Assadi is expected to be sentenced to prison when the judge hands down the decision following last year’s trial. It will be the first time that an Iranian diplomat has been tried in Europe.

Together with Assadi are two other accomplices, Nasimeh Na’ami and Amir Saadouni, the Belgian Iranian couple who obtained the bomb and detonator from Assadi and who were expected to plant it close to the NCRI leader, Maryam Rajavi, on the day of the Free Ian Rally at Villepinte near Paris in June 2018. One other accomplice is also expected to be convicted.

The whole operation was stopped because European authorities were able to intercept the culprits before the bob could get anywhere near Paris.

The evidence available to prosecutors has been clear that Assadi and the other three were guilty. Evidence also suggests strongly that Assadi was acting under orders from Tehran. The trial should serve as a strong warning to European governments that the Iranian regime has no compunctions about killing and maiming citizens in Europe in a blind attempt at silencing its critics. The main target of the thwarted bomb attack was the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The deaths and injuries to attendees at the rally, including many foreign dignitaries and politicians, would have been seen as necessary collateral damage by the Iranian regime who have become increasingly desperate to remove the leaders of Iran’s most vocal opposition organization.

Saied Khatibzadeh, in addition to making the false flag accusations against the MEK, patently absurd, repeated the argument by the Iranian regime that Assadi should never have been arrested because he ‘had diplomatic immunity.’ In fact, according to Belgian lawmakers, Assadi had lost his diplomatic immunity partly because he was arrested outside of the territorial boundaries of Austria where he was a diplomat the Iranian Embassy, but also because his activities were capable of achieving ‘mass murder.’

Khatibzadeh is Zarif’s spokesperson, confirming the role of the entire ministry in the 2018 terror plot.

Prosecutors have also made the connection between Assadi and his accomplices and their Iranian masterminds in the Iranian regime. The four defendants may very well end up serving lengthy prison sentences, but what about those in Tehran who organized the bombing and supplied the materials?

The NCRI has already clearly stated that those responsible included the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The attempt by the regime to silence its critics far outside its own boundaries came at a time when the legitimacy of the regime had been openly challenged in a series of mass demonstrations and protests in Iran itself. The bloodiest of these occurred after the bomb attack when mass protests broke out across Iran in November 2019. The regime reacted with predictable brutality, turning its guns on protesters and arresting thousands. 1,500 protesters were killed during his uprising alone. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Europe needs to consider what lies behind the Assadi trial and what had been planned. Iranian diplomatic missions, mostly used as bases for Iran’s terrorist activities, should be shut down and the diplomats themselves expelled. This as a first step would at least send a message to Iran that it cannot use Europe as a theater for its terrorist activities.

The abridged version of an article written by Alejo Vidal Quadras for the NCRI.

