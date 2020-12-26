Why EU Not Responding to Human Rights Abuses in Iran!

EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, intended to the process to sanction human rights abuses, anywhere in the world, but Commission President Ursula von der Leyen didn’t mention Iran, in his speech indicating that the EU is again prioritizing appeasement of the mullahs’ regime over human rights. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and, reported that the European Commission proposed an EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime in October, sanctioning human rights abusers in all parts of the world. with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen citing previous problems in responding to abuses in Belarus, Turkey, and Russia as evidence for why it is needed.

It’s not like Iran’s violations of human rights are hidden. As much as the regime tries, the Iranian people consistently raise their voices about these abuses through international human rights organizations and media outlets.

Human rights abuses that took place by the mullah’s regime and have been ignored by the EU are as below:

November 2019 nationwide uprising

In November 2019, the Iranian regime killed 1,500 protesters in just a few days. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

1988 Massacre of 30,000 political prisoners

The massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. Many of the victims were either members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Amnesty has verified this, many politicians and human rights groups have condemned it since, and, in September 2020, seven UN human rights experts demanded explanations from the regime regarding the ongoing harassment of survivors and relatives for pursuing justice.

The letter, made public after they received no response, showed that many of the perpetrators actually have positions of power in Iran, including the Justice Minister and Judiciary Chief. Another perpetrator, former Justice Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, said he was “proud” to have killed so many. Because of this, there should be no doubt that the regime, if left to its own devices, will only continue to attack its people because they see no consequences.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has kept a watchful eye on the mullahs’ regime and knows that the 1988 massacre involved 30,000 people, many of who had firm ties with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Amnesty International has called several times for an independent investigation into the 1988 Massacre for many years, and it has conducted a number of its own investigations into the massacre and the regime’s targeting of the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Even though 1988 is a long time ago, the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners mainly members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization (PMOI / MEK Iran) of Iran’s main opposition group has never been forgotten, meaning justice is still being sought.

The EU’s appeasement strategy must end because it cannot even keep Europe safe from Iran’s abuses, let alone the Iranian people.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube