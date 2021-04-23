Civil Disobedience in Iran Conflicts with State Norms

Iranian officials and state media are warning each other about the corruption and the escalating fury of the Iranian people and protests reports The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). The factions in power blame each other for the spread of coronavirus, warning that the inhuman police which stops the necessary vaccines from getting to the people, will incur dire consequences.

“Do Not Blame People in Crises” was the article in the state-run Daily Arman on 18 April. The article warns that the state will face consequences over its coronavirus policies and wrote; “When the class gap expands so much that even mountains and hills are unable to fill it, how can we talk about the confrontation of life and bread?”

“Civil disobedience and abnormalities are the main products of economic pressures in society, and we must also pay attention to the logical point that people‘s patience has its limits” The Arman continued.

“Not Trusting People” is the title of an article in the Jahan-e-Sanat Daily on 18 April, which spoke to the empty promises made by government officials about the virus: “This has made people angry about the current situation. When a spark hits these people, they enter the field with the utmost violence, and then the people become uncontrollable.” Then the state-run Daily Resalat dashes the government’s fake hope: “We will fail in the face of coronavirus, and the fate of the vaccines we need will be unknown.”

The social and economic crises are also highly concerning for the regime. An article in the Iran Daily, which belongs to the president’s faction, attacked the rival faction in one of its articles called “The Reasons for the Endless Cycle of Underdevelopment”. The article conveys, “they (Supreme leader’s faction) have converted the political wings of Iran to the soup kitchen, then warned: “This is the path that will lead to a very dangerous impasse.”

An article by the Mostagel Daily on the same day, called “I Wish we did not have mines” pointed out the corruption cases saying, “the government receives about $400 trillion a year in pre-mining revenue without spending a return on mining protection or beneficiary villagers.”

“The stock market seeks to build trust” is another article outlining corruption written by the state-run Daily Vatan-e-Emrooz: “The government earned about 2000 trillion tomans by selling two negotiable investment funds called ‘Dara One’ and ‘Palayesh One’.

The government also earned about 1700 trillion tomans from the tax on stock transfers. These figures show that the capital market in 2020, if not favorable for real shareholders, was sweet for the government.”

The Daily Setareg-e-Sohb, a state-run entity, analyzed the root of government corruption, writing; “the country’s economy has been a victim of the country’s oligarchy for the past few decades, and now the government is in the service of the same oligarchy’s pocket, and if this path and trend do not change, Iran’s situation will worsen in the future.”

The state-run Daily Etemad also warns about the government stealing from its people, citing “sociologists, economists, politicians, and economic activists” within the system and wrote: “The increasing and continuous decline of the purchasing power of the citizens is like a time bomb, and if we do not neutralize it at the right time, we do not know how much damage it will cause to the (system) with its explosion.”

