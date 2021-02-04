Economic Pressure on Iranians Gain Attention of Mullahs

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf acknowledged the economic pressures faced by the Iranian people and how the regime’s rule has weakened the working class, during a visit to regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum.

Qalibaf said: “Today, we have problems and challenges. The people are seeing this in their lives and are bearing the shortcomings and pressure.”

Given what is happening in Iran rights now, with children forced to be breadwinners and parents selling organs to put food on the table, this is a vast understatement. A blunter description of the circumstances came from MP Vali Esmaili, who said that “the knife has reached the bones of the people”.

He went on to talk about how “inflation, skyrocketing prices, and the rising exchange rate of the dollar” have destroyed the people’s purchasing power and left them without enough food.

But these remarks are not the result of politicians coming to terms with the havoc their regime has wrought. Instead, it is about seeing increased outrage from the improvement people and hoping to squash an uprising before it starts.

This righteous anger was most recently seen in protests that erupted during Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri visit to Khuzestan on Sunday, which resulted in him fleeing the area and later making a statement that alluded to the regime’s massacre of protesters there in the November 2019 uprising and even calling for tolerance and talking. But why are the Iranian people supposed to engage in talks with people trying to kill them?

There is no need for the Iranian people to be in poverty. The country is rich in natural resources and, if not for the malign policies of the mullahs, the people could enjoy this wealth today.

The Iranian Resistance, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) analysis said: “Poverty, unemployment and the crisis of livelihood in Iran it is the flip side of the coin of corruption of government-run mafia gangs, all of which are linked to the office of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei…

It is clear that the current social crisis and the poor livelihood conditions of Iran’s people are the results of 42 years of corruption and astronomical thefts by regime leaders and agents whom former minister and parliament member Mohammad Gharazi described as the nation’s greatest domestic enemies and worse than the Americans.”

Even the state-run media is reporting on the people’s anger, warning the regime that it could soon bubble over and take the whole of the regime with it.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube