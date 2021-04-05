Iran-China deal: Regime Goes Against National Interests for Selfish Pursuits

The Iranian regime has pretty much given away to China a significant amount of the country’s natural resources. The deal that was made is scandalous and downright shameful. Even many of the regime’s officials are speaking out against the so-called “strategic and comprehensive plan”.The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the country’s economy is in a horrific state and the regime is taking very desperate measures in order to survive.

Mismanagement and Corruption

The people are becoming more and more impoverished because of the economic issues provoked by the regime’s mismanagement and corruption and the absolute poverty category is expanding rapidly.

State-run media outlets are reporting on the situation, with the Arman publication writing a few days ago that the problems go back to the very beginning of the revolution. It said that because Iran was considered a rich country, “the wealth should be used for political and security purposes and the revolution should be exported”.

It said that because of this, the country’s economy has been centered around security and politics. As a consequence, these policies have seen the national currency freefall when sanctions were put in place.

The poverty line

Once again, it is the innocent public that are the first victims in all of this. Arman wrote: “The middle-class families have fallen under the poverty line.”

The regime’s new agreement with China comes after the state-media outlets declared China an unreliable partner. Last year, the Jahan-e Sanat publication wrote that China “preserved its interests” with the United States and turned its back on Iran.

But the regime has clearly decided that a quick band-aid solution would be to enter into an agreement, no matter how one-sided, with China.

The regime has given away far more than it should have

None of the finer details of the deal have been published yet, but it is certain that the regime will have given away far more than it should have, just to save its skin. The Arman publication wrote a few days ago that there is no doubt that China has got the “lion’s share of this agreement” considering Iran is in a very weak position with regards to sanctions.

It is very likely that China will have the first refusal when it comes to any oil and gas field projects and anything to do with the petrochemical sector. It is also presumed that China will be able to purchase gas, oil, and petrochemicals at a highly discounted rate and that China will benefit from low-cost labor in Iran for manufacturing and construction.

All the regime is concerned is resuming its belligerent activities

All the regime is concerned about is resuming its belligerent activities to the level it has previously been at. It will no doubt increase and reinforce its suppressive forces considering how vital they are to the regime’s longevity and survival.

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the main opposition to the Iranian regime, said that the mullahs – through this new 25-year agreement – have “auctioned the resources and the properties of the people of Iran”. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi emphasized that the regime has no regard for the people or their assets or resources.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube