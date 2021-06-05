Iran: Financial Collapse as a Result of the Regime’s Multi-Layer Corruption

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that while the Iranian dictatorship has forced Iranians into misery and suffering by stealing public wealth and wasting public assets on malicious projects, it seeks to go deeper into people’s pockets on a routine basis under various pretexts to steal what little they have left.

As per Shargh’s daily report dated May 30, “2020 was somewhat different than other years for Iranians. Essential goods were often rare, or their prices increased by several hundred percent.

In the same year and in a few weeks, the dilemma of cooking oil went viral. The latest statistics published by the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade show that in 2020, the prices of some types of livestock and poultry feed, fruits, vegetables, rice, oils, chicken as well as iron have increased by more than 100 percent or raised between two and four times, and the prices of 41 goods have increased by 50 to 100 percent.”

“According to these figures, the inflation rate for the 12 months leading up to May 2021 for the country’s households was 41 percent,” the Setareyeh Sobh daily reported in a 30 May report, referring to research by the Statistics Center.

On 23 May, the Jahan-e-Sanat daily published an article about the effect of inflation on people’s livelihoods., “In May, the consumer price index witnessed the rise of annual inflation and the reversal of monthly and point-to-point inflation…

The 41-percent inflation recorded in May reveals a few key issues. Inflation is expected to continue to rise in the 40-percent channel in the coming months.

The serious danger that threatens society and the people, in this case, is the higher price of consumer goods and the sharp decline in purchasing power, which completely neutralizes the increase in this year’s wages.”

Mardomsalari daily also wrote on 16 May, “People—especially the weakest sections of society—can never afford the basic expenses of their lives. In fact, we see that society is moving toward destruction… People’s livelihoods and living conditions are gradually becoming a major economic and social catastrophe.”

Clearly, the state-run media’s data on growing inflation and increased inflation are based on data from government organizations such as the Central Bank and the Data Center, which tend to downplay inflation and poverty statistics.

The rise in prices and rapid inflation, according to the same sources and official statistics, is such, that the surge in workers’ and employees’ annual pay cannot cover their living expenditures, let alone those who do not have a steady income.

“Everyone who has ties with the government is looking for their own interest, and these profits by some groups have disrupted the economic cycle and do not allow all people and individuals of society to enjoy equal economic resources and desirable livelihoods and to have a normal life,” Mardomsalari added.

To this day, as the candidates prepare for the fraudulent presidential election, they concede to widespread poverty among Iranians.

On 16 May, Mohammad Shariatmadari, one of the officials who was vetted by the Guardian Council, said “Except for the tenth decile, the rest of the people need direct and indirect subsidies. Reputable research shows that since 2017, the population below the poverty line has doubled.”

With widespread corruption across the government, it’s no surprise that the people have no urge to vote for one of the many thieves running for president. The Iranian people only seek a regime overthrown.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube