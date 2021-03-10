Khamenei’s Continous Pattern of Lies Over Iran’s Economic Crisis

By
Staff Writer
-
Khamenei Confuses the Word
 The (PMOI / MEK Iran) has a strong presence inside Iran and does not need a false pretext to get people into the streets. Resistance is a response to people’s anger and disenfranchisement.

Khamenei Confuses the Word

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that On 5 March, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, appeared on state television to falsely apologize for the Iranian people’s economic and social grievances. Despite this, he refused to offer a solution to people’s financial problems.

Corruption and mismanagement

He noted several issues and economic problems, including the coronavirus outbreak. Most of all, he attempted to downplay the extreme economic crisis caused by his regime’s corruption and mismanagement.

“Sadly, people’s livelihood is not good these days—this an enormous grief for us. There are very much high prices on the (Persian) New Year’s Eve, such as fruit,” he said. He then admitted to “dealers” who profit from the high prices, which are nonother than the regime’s affiliates who control Iran’s different economic aspects.

The regime’s disastrous policies

Iran is in a severe economic crisis as a result of the regime’s disastrous policies. The huge budget deficit, alarming liquidity growth, rising inflation, the free fall of the national currency, rising unemployment, the closure of at least 2,000 factories as a result of Khamenei’s so-called “privatization plan,” institutionalized corruption, embezzlement, and appropriation of people’s resources are just some of the aspects of this crisis.

The Mullahs misled the public and took 300,000 billion tomans from the Stock Exchange market bubble, ruining the lives of at least 2 to 3 million people. However, Khamenei attempted to hide the facts about people’s unbridled poverty and his and members of the Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) role in exploiting people’s wealth and ruining Iran’s economy.

Iranian workers receive the lowest wages in the world

On 2 March, the state-run Kar-o Kargar daily wrote, “Iranian workers receive the lowest wages in the world.” “The minimum legal wage for the country’s Labor force fell to $110 in 2020 and to $100 in February 2021, which is about one-third of the 2016 and 2017 wages, one-fifth of 2011, and the lowest in three decades.”

“The purchasing power of the people has now reached a sixth of 2014. The poverty line, which was about 2 million Tomans in 2014, has reached above 10 million Tomans today,” wrote the state-run Keyhan daily on 4 March.

The regime’s systemic corruption

The regime’s systemic corruption is the polar opposite of the people’s suffering. Khamenei once called his regime’s corruption, “the hydra of corruption.”

In an interview with the state-run Alef news agency on 21 September 21, 2019, Behzad Nabavi, a parliamentarian in many administrations, declared: “In our country, there are four institutions which control 60 percent of the national wealth. This includes the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (Setad Ejraie Farman Imam), Khatam-ol–Anbiay Base, Astan-e Quds, and Foundation of the Oppressed and Disabled. None of these institutions are in connection with the government and parliament.”

Both of these institutions are regulated by the Iranian Regime Leader.

The regime’s financial mismanagement has turned the country into a timebomb, as evidenced by the ongoing riots all across Iran.  Despite Khamenei’s fake concerns, the people know who is to blame for their suffering. “Our enemy is here, they (regime) lie that it is the US.”

