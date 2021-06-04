Iran: The Consequences of 40 years of Destructive Policies

In recent days, state-run media have acknowledged that corruption is at the root of Iran’s economic problems and that regime leaders are complicit in undermining the country’s economy.

On Sunday, 30 May, the state-run Sharq daily reported that “the prices of many essential

consumer goods increased by a few hundred percent last year.

“According to the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade’s most recent statistics, the prices of some types of livestock and poultry feed, fruits, legumes, and rice, oil, live poultry, and metal have increased by more than 100% in 2020.

Sharq’s statement adds, “The price of 41 goods has increased by 50 to 100 percent.”

“The Statistics Center published the inflation rate in various provinces in its most recent report. According to these figures, the country’s households saw a 41 percent inflation rate in the 12 months leading up to May 2021,” the Setar-e Sobh daily reported on 30 May.

“In terms of the Global Governance Index, we are ranked 181st out of 202 countries, according to the most recent global statistics from last year.

During the next election, the strategic importance of this indicator in the country’s progress becomes increasingly visible,” says Mostaghel.

“The Iranian economy is facing a number of super-crises and challenges. In the first layer, we will face four problems during the next decade: water, population, pension fund, and the end of the oil export issue.

In the second layer, we have a super-problem known as imbalance, as well as the banking system’s obstacle.

We encounter obstacles in the third layer, such as a terrible business climate, growing inequality, youth unemployment, pollution and environmental difficulties, and economic corruption,” Aftab-e Yazd acknowledged, citing one of the regime’s economists, Vahid Shaghaghi.

The Iranian regime’s parliament is willing to send an “Empowerment and Sustainability of the Social Security Organization” plan.

“After years of planning, it appears that the situation is ready to attack workers’ salaries with the help of Members of Parliament,” the state-run ILNA News Agency reported on Sunday about the plan.

This plan, according to ILNA, may “endanger the lives of more than 14 million insured employees across the country” by abolishing the minimum wage.

“The minimum wage is viewed as a barrier to employment and entrepreneurship in this plan, and offers have been made to assist entrepreneurs in realizing their long-held dream by eliminating minimum wages,” according to ILNA.

“There are axes and strategies designed to attack protectionist laws, from legalizing child labor to paying vulnerable workers negotiable wages and eliminating all pensions. In other words, the authorities have set the stage for profiteers and their corrupted connections, according to the ILNA article.

“I do not know what they want from people. Is the only problem of the producers, that the workers’ salaries are high? No, these are not the country’s problems. You see, with the increase in wages this year, workers’ wages have risen to $ 4 a day, which was about $ 8 in 2018. A worker cannot even live on this money due to skyrocketing prices,” Ehsan Soltani, one of the regime’s economists, told ILNA on Sunday.

Iran’s society is becoming more volatile as the regime’s plundering policies continue. A regime change becomes more imminent as it continues to crumble and the anger of the people intensifies.

