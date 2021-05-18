Regime’s Corruption and Destructive Policies as the Main Cause of Iran’s Inflation and Poverty

Iran’s economy has been devastated by the ayatollahs’ regime’s systemic corruption. Many Iranians are suffering from misery as a result of the ruling theocracy, reported by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

In recent days, the state-run media and regime-affiliated economists have dismantled the misconception that sanctions are Iran’s main economic issue.

On 14 May, Farshad Momeni, one of the regime’s economists, told the state-run Eghtesad-e Sarmad daily, “Improper and ill-considered decision-making methods have faced the country with a lot of corruption and inefficiencies.”

“It is safe to say that those wrong policies that cause inflation because they are anti-production and based on injustice are the root of all small and large economic problems in Iran,” Momeni continued.

Momeni is pointing to the regime’s so-called “exchange rate control plan” and “housing constructions,” which have resulted in the disappearance of billions of dollars in the country’s wealth.

“Official estimates show that over the past 30 years, Iran has spent $ 330 billion of its foreign exchange resources on a phenomenon called exchange rate control. Whereas if officials had not taken this decision, they would not have spent this $ 330 billion, nor would all the corruption, inefficiency, and embezzlements caused by the exchange rate shock have emerged,” Momeni said.

“The equivalent of $ 250 billion was lost in the form of unnecessary buildings and vacant houses due to [regime officials’] irrationality and encouragement of unproductive activities,” Momen added.

“We have lost $150 billion through the channel of and encouraging embezzlement, lobbying, and corruption in the country’s development projects, as per the Parliamentary Research Center. This is due entirely to the amount of time it takes to adopt development projects, as well as overpayment and resource waste,” Momen confirmed.

As a result, according to Farshad Momeni, the regime’s corruption has wasted over “$730 billion” of Iran’s capital.

Iranians are suffering the consequences of the regime’s corruption and insane policies. Poverty affects Iranians from all walks of life, but the misery of Iranian workers is particularly deplorable.

“Meanwhile, the Covid-19 outbreak and skyrocketing prices have crushed low-income people, and half of the workers have lost their jobs, and this unemployment can cause a lot of social damage,” Eghtesad-e Pouya notes.

“Over the last few years, the working-class community, both employed and retired, has been plagued by a major concern: livelihoods. Per the semi-official ILNA News Agency, they have a negative outlook on their future standards of living.

Regardless of the fact that Iranian workers are suffering from hunger and inflation, the regime has implemented a proposal to cut their wages, bonuses, and pensions even more. The regime plans to do so as, for the past four months, retirees and pensioners have held weekly protests demanding that their pensions are adjusted in line with inflation.

“A new source of concern for workers in recent years has been an attempt to change the basis for calculating pensions. For years, “parametric reform” has become a code word for reducing retiree wages and benefits. In an article published on Saturday, ILNA wrote, “It is an appealing title, but it is dangerous.”

The regime’s disruptive acts have turned society into a timebomb, leading officials to be warned of another nationwide uprising by state-run media.

