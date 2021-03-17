Iran’s Financial Crisis as a Result of The Regime’s Policies and Mismanage

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported Iran’s economy is suffering and people struggle to afford the most basic need. However, the leaders of the regime announce fake figures or misdeeds to appease society and deceive people.

The head of the Regime’s Central Bank, Abdolnasser Hemati has recently declared that “the country is out of economic recession.” Hemati referred to the so-called economic growth over the summer and autumn of last year, reaching 3.9 percent.

However, a week ago the Statistical Center of the regime reported that economic growth was less than 1% as it was trying to cover the real figures of Iran’s collapsed economy. The center reported economic growth of 0.8 percent for oil exportation in the fall of 2020 and economic growth of 0.2 percent for non-oil exportation. It doesn’t even reach 1%.

In the most recent report, the International Monetary Fund projected that the Growth rate will decline by 5 percent in 2021 from 2020. It was confirmed by the same international organization that Iran’s economy decreased respectively by 6.5% and 5.4% in 2018 and 2019. The World Bank reported that the economic growth in Iran was 3.7% negative in 2019 and is forecast to be 1.5% positive this year.

Statistics from the World Bank are aligned with the results of the International Monetary Fund and highlight the fact that Iran’s mullah economy has fallen by 16.5% over the past three years.

The fact that Iranian people are grappling with poverty and the daily protests by all walks of life due to extreme economic conditions are testaments to Iran’s devastated economy.

The government budget for the coming Persian new year in March reveals why the regime offsets its budgetary deficit, using destructive economic actions such as banknote printing.

According to the state-run Eghtesad-e Saramd daily on Saturday, “Seemingly, the government has no choice but to print banknotes to compensate for its budget deficit. Five hundred and seventy billion tomans are injected into the Iranian economy by the Central Bank daily.

The Central Bank says that from February of last year to the end of February of this year, 107,640 billion tomans have been added to the monetary base. These numbers mean that another record in banknote printing has been set in the last year.”

“In the budget bill of 1400 (Persian Year), Rouhani’s government has increased the budget of most of the military forces unprecedentedly. Accordingly, next year, the Revolutionary Guards budget has increased by 58% and the army by 53%.

The Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defence budget, which Mohsen Fakhrizadeh previously headed, has increased by more than 500%, from 40 billion to 245 billion tomans. The Ministry of Defence’s budget has also increased by 75%,” wrote the state-run Eghtesad Online news agency on 3 December 2020.

The above facts demonstrate the devastation of Iran’s economy and the misery of the Iranian people. The chaotic status of the nation comes as a result of the wrong policies of the regime and not the international sanctions as the officials claim. “Our enemy is right here; they lie when they say it is the U.S.”

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube