“Save Iran” Economic Plan Will Jeopardize Workers’ Labour Rights

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that recently, nearly 60 members of the regime’s parliament have just signed the programme “Regional and agreed wages,” putting the lives of workers at risk.

The Save Iran Package was announced on May 17 as part of the ‘Building Iran’ project, which is a collaboration between the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and the Sharif Policy Research Institute, as well as the Sharif Business Institute.

The ‘saving Iran’ plan will benefit the country’s upper class, which is primarily on the government’s side, at the expense of millions of workers‘ lives and major hardships for the working class.

This plan intends to keep inflation at the Middle East’s average rate, with a basic income of $30 per Iranian, annual employment of 1.1 million people, the country’s corruption perception index reaching the Middle East’s average, and the ratio of non-oil exports to GDP increasing by %100.

These objectives are commendable, but the methods proposed in this plan are all based on a balance of pro-and anti-labour rights.

For example, numerous executive and corrective measures have been given in the section “How to achieve employment growth” to create 1.1 million jobs annually, the first of which is “improving the business environment.” To improve the business climate, several steps have been proposed, the most hazardous and anti-labour of which is “Lifting the monopoly of social security for employee insurance.”

In support of this strategy, appropriate measures have been proposed, the first of which is the “creation of a provincial-based labour law” with the goal of “activating the development of regions with the goal of creating 1.1 million jobs annually.”

This means that each province has its own labour legislation, and each region’s workers are subject to regional laws. All of these clauses serve the same purpose: to devalue the working class and impoverish the workforce.

The octopus-like development of contractors is another source of concern for today’s workers. Companies that have institutionalised discrimination in the Iranian labour system, as well as the Chamber of Commerce’s proposal to create 1.1 million jobs annually, propose expanding the contractors’ capacity: “Developing the capacity of contracting and manufacturing parts of industries in order to complete the chain and export to the countries of the region.”

More sectors will be divided as a result of this idea and will be given up to small and large contractors.

A measure that would exploit the contracting network’s low-wage workers more than ever before, driving enormous numbers of people into the abyss of “terrible deregulation.”

Contract labour relations are de-privileged labour relations in which there are no signs and criteria for gaining points and mobility of the workers’ class when you work as a contractor, regardless of how much experience and ability you have.

This report’s anti-labour measures aren’t restricted to these cases. This plan recommends the idea of increased privatisation and sale of government property, which is the nation’s property.

