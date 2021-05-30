Iran: Boycott Movement Gains Support as Khamenei Tries Attempts to Consolidate Power

The Guardian Council of the Iranian government disqualified many candidates in the government’s fraudulent presidential election on Tuesday. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demonstrated his intention to centralize power and pursue his contraction policy in order to control the Iranian restive society and potential uprisings by removing individuals loyal to his rule.

The Iranian Resistance’s the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that claims that the regime’s elections are essentially a charade as it was shown by the enormous purging most regime’s candidates. As a result, many Iranians are joining calls for a boycott of the regime’s upcoming election in June 2021.

“Disqualifying individuals such as IRGC Brig. Gen. Ali Larijani, the architect of censorship and repression, the speaker of the regime’s parliament for 12 years, and always a part of Khamenei’s inner circle, will render the regime’s power base narrower and more fragile, unprecedentedly aggravate the regime’s infighting, and in turn, accelerate the process of implosion and overthrow of the regime,” said Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The state-controlled media has recently admitted that voter turnout will be low. The opposition’s role in disseminating the message of boycotting the fraudulent election is also highlighted by state-run media.

On Tuesday, the state-run Etemad newspaper predicted a minimal voter turnout in elections due to the current crisis and the Covid-19 outbreak.

People’s low interest in voting in the upcoming presidential election is due to the regime’s activities causing rising economic and social crises, according to state-run media.

“Hassan Rouhani [regime’s president] worries about the low voter turnout due to his inadequate management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 543 cities surpasses 301,200.

Rouhani and all other officials know what kind of election the 2021 election in terms of turnout is. There is high supply but low demand in this election,” the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily wrote on Monday.

On Monday, the regime’s worry about the opposition’s role in spreading the boycott message among Iranians was expressed in the Arman daily.

“In recent weeks, opposition broadcasters gathered for reunions and discussions about the election. The Arman daily wrote that “some [opposition] groups are active on social media, and they are also effective.”

“When we look at them closely, we can see that they are highlighting a number of issues. One is that improvements inside the Islamic Republic’s system are no longer practicable and cannot be implemented within this framework.

Another is that people’s votes have little impact on their daily lives. So, these media try to manipulate people by claiming that your vote has little impact on your life, and if it does, why to bother going to the polls?” Arman continues.

The MEK Resistance Units network, according to the MEK, “continued its campaign across the country, calling for a boycott of this masquerade that only serves to justify the mullahs’ tyrannical rule.”

The MEK Resistance Units continue their activities, as government officials tighten security measures in preparation for the election.

“The enemy’s psychological warfare is decreased election participation. On Monday, Mohammad Abdollah-pour, the leader of the Revolutionary Guards in Gilan province, remarked, “Certainly, low voter turnout means we don’t have a strong government.”

