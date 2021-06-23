Iran Election 2021: Khamenei’s Failed Attempt to Consolidate Power

Despite people’s widespread boycott of the election charade, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, pulled his favored candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, out of the ballot box on June 18.

Raisi was a significant figure in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. He has always been a prominent judiciary official in the dictatorship, directly implicated in the regime’s systemic human rights abuses.

Raisi is responsible for the death of approximately 700 people in the last two years as the regime’s Judiciary Chief, including 22 political prisoners, including Iran’s wrestling champion and arrested protester Navid Afkari.

Raisi was blacklisted by the United States in 2019 for his role in human rights abuses. He is also responsible for the illegal detention and torture of thousands of Iranian demonstrators during the 2019 uprisings.

His appointment as the regime’s president has caused indignation around the world. “The fact that Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency rather than being investigated for crimes against humanity such as murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a sobering reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran,” Amnesty International published on June 19.

The regime’s foundation was shaken by large-scale protests in Iran in November 2019. People demanded that the regime be changed. Despite the fact that the authorities killed down over 1500 protestors and temporarily suppressed protests, people’s hostility grew.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

“The wound of the November incidents is still open on Iranian people’s body. Yet, no detail and information is published about the bloody days of November 2019, and nobody is shouldering the decisions made at the time.

Therefore, the number of deaths in November 2019 is still unknown. The foreign sources issued different numbers, and the government denied them but refused to declare the exact number,” In this regard, the Hamdeli daily published an article on June 14.

The public’s dislike for the regime has grown since it has failed to solve people’s economic issues and has exacerbated these crises through corruption and the waste of national funds on terrorism.

Furthermore, an increasing number of people, particularly young people, are joining Iran’s organized resistance, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and its Resistance Units.

“This opportunist enemy is recruiting youth on large scales. If the [government] had paid attention to these youths and were not frustrated, if the economic cycle was based on the domestic capabilities, we were not witnessing groups of two to three-person of the youth operating under the MEK’s command. Unfortunately, the efforts of the security agencies around the clock and even the large number of arrests have not been able to stop the spread of the MEK’s activities. On June 12, the state-run Students News Network (SSN) issued a warning: “This is the most dangerous issue.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak in Iran, the regime has been enforcing a merciless Covid-19 policy to control the nation’s restive society. By downplaying the situation, refusing to import western vaccines, and forcing people back to work.

As a result, the coronavirus according to the reporters by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the death toll in 547 cities surpasses 315,400.

The widespread boycott of the regime’s sham election, continuous protests throughout Iran, and demands for Raisi to be made accountable for his crimes against humanity demonstrate that Khamenei’s attempt to consolidate his rule has failed.

The Iranian people demonstrated to the rest of the world that they desire to overthrow the regime.

Those advocating dialogue with the regime would be wise to reconsider their approach, as sitting at the same table with a mass murderer would be futile.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube