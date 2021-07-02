Iran: Khamenei’s Continuous Pattern of Lies Over the Boycotted Elections

Whereas the widespread boycott of the Iranian regime’s sham presidential election has become widely acknowledged, including by regime analysts and experts, some regime leaders and officials are trying to portray the disastrously low turnout in a positive perspective in order to stay in power.

Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader, met with judiciary officials on Monday, ten days after the June 18 election, in which he attempted and failed miserably to twist the truth in his favor.

In his speech, Khamenei added, “The election was truly epic; this past election was literally an epic by the people.”

According to the regime’s manipulated statistics, voter turnout was 50%, which is already low when compared to the false election reports released by the regime’s own institutions. “At least 10% of those who did not participate were due to the coronavirus situation, and if we take that into account, the turnout would be 60%, which is a good figure,” Khamenei attempted to deflect attention away from this truth.

The fact, as documented and filmed by the MEK network within Iran, reveals that less than 10% of the population participated. A widespread effort to boycott the election preceded the election. People shared publicly videos online, calling for a boycott of the rigged elections and the regime’s overthrow.

Farmers, teachers, students, workers, and retirees were among the many groups who conducted protest rallies in the run-up to the elections, all of whom echoed the same slogan: “We will not vote.” And this was before the regime even announced the election’s qualifying candidates.

Furthermore, the regime’s own interior ministry claims that a significant number of ballots cast during the election were invalid. This means that many people who went to the polls for whatever reason had no trust in any of the primary candidates.

Even the regime’s outgoing president, Hassan Rouhani, admits that voter participation was low. Rouhani confirmed that the people boycotted the regime’s elections in a cabinet meeting on June 24, and voiced concern about the low voter turnout and its potential impact on the regime.

Rouhani went on to say that the issue is even more troubling because the extraordinarily low participation occurred despite Khamenei’s calls for people to vote.

Today, Khamenei, who has been disgraced by the people, is attempting to preserve dignity by saying that at least 50% of qualified voters voted.

The inconsistencies between Khamenei’s and Rouhani’s statements highlight the regime’s unprecedented crisis.

On the one hand, the regime is dealing with a restive society that will no longer tolerate the fundamentalists’ control. The people’s outrage and frustration with Iran’s antiquated religious despotism have shown itself in a series of nationwide protests calling for the regime’s overthrow.

The Iranian people have stated explicitly in their chant that none of the regime’s factions, so-called “reformists” and “hardliners,” can solve the country’s and people’s problems.

