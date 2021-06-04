Iranian Political Crisis Intensifies, as the U.S. Prepares to Re-Join the Nuclear Deal

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the activists in Iran are urging the west, especially the United States, to boycott the upcoming sham elections by Iran’s current administration and to help the escalating humanitarian crisis for the Iranian people.

On Sunday, the US Representative for Iran’s National Council of Resistance posted on Twitter, “the true fight is between the people & the organized opposition who want freedom and democracy on the one side, & the entirety of his regime, including its soon to be ‘elected’ president Ebrahim Raisi, on the other.”

“Our resistance movement seeks to establish a society where there is no torture or executions, a republic based on freedom, democracy, and separation of religion and state which will cherish #HumanRights and gender equality as its highest principles. #Iran,” In response to the election results, an Iranian activist wrote.

Raisi is Khamenei’s preferred candidate for the election because of his track record. As Tehran’s deputy prosecutor in 1988, he was a key figure in the extrajudicial executions that summer, which was carried out in accordance with the fatwa of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini.

According to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the government executed at least 30,000 political prisoners, the majority of whom were MEK members, in 1988. “Anyone who remains a member of the MEK at any point must be executed. Khomeini’s fatwa stated, “Immediately annihilate the enemies of Islam.”

Ali Safavi, a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement to Gateway Pundit:

“Today Iranians are speaking up with one voice to denounce the mullahs’ election as a sham. They are determined to bring about regime change. Europe and the US should echo the Iranian people’s call and condemn this masquerade as a travesty, that is neither fair nor free. They should maintain sanctions on the regime and stand with the Iranian people in their struggle for democracy and freedom.”

“Iran’s police chief Gen. Hossein Ashtari on May 28 threatened to crack down on anyone calling for a boycott of the Presidential election. In the past two months, despite great risk, the MEK network inside the country and the Resistance Units have pushed the campaign for the boycott in various ways, including by putting up banners, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets.

The main slogan of this campaign is: My vote is regime change,” Jazayeri added.

Former Secretary of State under President Donald J. Trump, Mike Pompeo, issued the following remark about the Joe Biden administration on Thursday:

“Don’t forget that if President Biden re-enters the flawed nuclear deal, he will not only make it easier for Iran to pursue its nuclear ambitions. He’ll also hand over hundreds of billions of dollars to the mullahs in Tehran who host and support Al-Qaeda.”

It’s unknown whether Democratic president Joe Biden has spotted the Twitter campaign or will acknowledge the Iranian people’s significant concerns. Biden appears to be prepared to re-enter the “Iran Deal” in order to provide Iran’s leaders with a significant amount of power and money.

