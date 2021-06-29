Iranian Terrorism will Intensify with the Appointment of President Ebrahim Raisi

By
Staff Writer
-
(PMOI / MEK Iran): The mullahs and their armed thugs are absolutely terrified of another huge uprising similar to the one that erupted across Iran last November.

The regime is now facing Iran’s restive society, which is committed to overthrowing the dictatorship by any means, after the Iranian regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, chose Ebrahim Raisi as the president-elect.

In previous events, the Iranian people have shown their desire for a regime change. Khamenei ordered the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to slaughter protestors during the most recent rebellion in November 2019.  the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), announced in mid-December that the IRGC killed approximately 1,500 protestors.

images/stories/2019/December/Iran-protests-Over_1500_Killed-504-New-Names-Released-by-MEK.jpg
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the MEK released the names of 28 more martyrs of the uprising, bringing to 504 the number of those killed in 56 cities.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of Iran’s National Council of Resistance (NCRI), declared in December 2019 that “the number of martyrs definitely exceeds 1,500.” The true figure is, of course, substantially greater.

This means that the authorities have killed at least 60 times as many people as the uprising of December 2017-January 2018. Knives, axes, and pellet guns, among other weapons, were used to injure many more people.”

Ebrahim Raisi was one of the major perpetrators of the slaughter of 30,000 political prisoners, largely members, and supporters of the (PMOI / MEK Iran), in the summer of 1988.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): the 1988 Massacre of Iranian Political Prisoners. Sunday Telegraph 2001.

“Raisi’s appointment …. is an open and more forceful declaration of war against the people of Iran by the great thief of their sovereignty,” Maryam Rajavi said this in a speech commemorating the 40th anniversary of Iranian regime resistance on June 20.

After the mullahs assumed power in Iran in 1979, Ebrahim Raisi rose through the ranks of the government. He became a judge when he was 19 and played a crucial role in the assassination and oppression of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and other resistance organizations.

Ms. Agnes Callamard, the Secretary-General of Amnesty International, said that instead of becoming president, Ebrahim Raisi ought to be investigated for crimes against humanity including murder, enforced disappearance, and torture.

1988 Massacre of Political Prisoners in Iran
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): It has taken since 1988 for an organization like Amnesty International to even consider the ‘’ongoing crimes against humanity.’’ This only happened because of the brave activism of MEK members and especially Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

“Iran’s election is a sham. The winner is a puppet of the ayatollahs — and a killer and oppressor,” Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

The election of Ebrahim Raisi will deepen domestic tensions and terrorism. Ebrahim Raisi was the head of Astan-e Quds Razavi, an Iranian regime economic powerhouse with billions of dollars in assets used to fund terrorism. Ebrahim Raisi was funding terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hashed al-Shaabi in Iraq.

Khamenei and his financials
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khamenei’s Economic Empire Designated by the U.S. Treasury – Astan Quds Razavi.

In 2019, Raisi expressed his support for terrorism by visiting the family of terrorist Imad Mughniyeh. In the same year, he paid a visit to Iraq’s Hezbollah leader, reiterating his commitment to continue funding the terrorist organization.

Astan Quds Razavi also funds the Ofogh No or “New Horizon” Organization. Monica Witt, a former the United States Air Force intelligence expert, was recruited for espionage by this group.

Raisi, as the head of Astan Quds Razavi, bestowed the Astan Quds’ highest emblem on the regime’s deposed terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani.

In an essence, Ebrahim Raisi’s election as the regime’s president will intensify regional terrorism and will result in more tyranny and breaches of human rights in Iran.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Iranian society is in a powder keg state thanks to the regime’s destructive and malign policies.

