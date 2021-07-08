Iran’s New Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei is a Major Human Rights Abuser

On June 19, 2021, Iran’s manipulated presidential election came to an end. The supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, had nominated the notorious Ebrahim Raisi as the country’s next president. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the regime’s new Judiciary Chief, was appointed just days following Raisi’s appointment.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Ejei is one of the most ruthless individuals in the mullahs’ administration, and the European Union and the United States have blacklisted him for his involvement in the oppression of the Iranian people.

With Raisi as President and Ejei as Chief of the Judiciary, Khamenei has reaffirmed his resolve to continue his policy of consolidating his regime in the face of opposition and increasing oppression in order to maintain control over social turmoil.

During the 1980s, Ejei held numerous roles in the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), including Representative of the Revolutionary Prosecutor and Chief of the Revolutionary Court’s 3rd Circuit. From 1984 to 1985, he was the chief executive of the MOIS Select Committee.

In 1986, Ejei was appointed as the Representative of the Head of the Judiciary to MOIS, where he played a key role in the arrest, torture, and execution of dissidents, as well as the issuing of execution orders for thousands of political prisoners, particularly during the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran.

Ejei played also a role in the arrest, imprisonment, and execution of several dissidents in Iran as the Deputy Prosecutor of the Special Court of Clergy in 1995 and the Prosecutor of the Special Court of Clergy since 1999.

Ejei was also involved in the so-called “chain killings” of Iranian intellectuals and authors in the 1990s. He was thereafter appointed to the positions of intelligence minister (2005-2009) and prosecutor general (2009-2014).

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Ejei, therefore the regime’s First Deputy Judiciary Chief, announced that Khamenei had raised his level of authority, allowing him to now give down death sentences, at a press conference in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader had empowered the Judiciary Chief, based on articles 477 and 350 of the Iranian regime’s penal code, to give death and ‘Qisas’ (retribution) penalties under the regime’s so-called Sharia law, to punish convicts with the same crime they committed.

The European Union imposed sanctions on 32 Iranian officials, including Ejei, on April 13, 2011, and banned them from visiting EU nations for major human rights violations.

The US Treasury Department also imposed penalties on Ejei on September 29, 2010, for significant human rights breaches, citing his role in “the suppression of protests after the 2009 elections,” according to a statement from the Department.

As a result of these actions, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei’s prospective assets in the United States were seized, and he was blocked from entering the nation, preventing American individuals from ever doing business with him.

Raisi and Ejei have both been sanctioned for their roles in human rights abuses. The rise of these criminals to positions of power within the regime is a result of the regime’s systemic impunity throughout Iran.

Regrettably, the international community’s passivity has resulted in systematic impunity, and they should hold regime officials accountable for their long history of human rights violations, particularly Raisi and Ejei.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube