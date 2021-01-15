Iran: Khamenei’s Economic Empire Designated by the U.S. Treasury

2 important assets belonging to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, have now been identified as ”entities” by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the two entities are the Astan-e Quds Razavi (AQR) and the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), Both these entities have an important effect on how the regime treats its own people.

The US Treasury Department was quoted as saying “EIKO and AQR control large swaths of the Iranian economy, including assets expropriated from political dissidents and religious minorities to the benefit of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian government officials.

These institutions enable Iran’s elite to sustain a corrupt system of ownership over large parts of Iran’s economy. These entities and individuals enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people,” Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary said.

The two ayatollahs, who have lorded it over their citizenry, have both accumulated a vast fortune, extracted from the work Iranians do but appropriated by those who have claimed to be spiritual leaders of Iran. AQR was acquired by Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei’s predecessor, while Khamenei himself added EIKO to his personal economic portfolio.

EIKO Monopolizes Iran’s Economy

EIKO is a huge commercial conglomerate, with fingers deeply embedded in the Iranian economic pie. Its portfolio includes financial services, energy, and telecommunications.

Much of EIKO has been built up out of confiscations from land and property of anyone who Khamenei thinks is a dissenter. EIKO has been tasked with producing a dubious local vaccine that is slated to be used instead of vaccines that have been proven to be effective and approved in many other countries.

AQR is used to help fund terrorism. It is involved in numerous illegal activities without sanction from the regime. Much of AQR’s profits are used to fund the regime’s terrorism objectives outside Iran.

