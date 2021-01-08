Iran: No-One Has Been Charged Yet for the Downing of the Ukrainian Airliner

The Mullahs regime is clearly trying to cover up and minimize its involvement in the air tragedy
The regime was forced to admit on January 11 that they had shot down the passenger jet three days earlier, which led to protests over this heinous act and the secrecy surrounding it.

It has been 12 months since an IRGC surface-to-air missile shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 soon after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers. The plane was a scheduled flight to Canada with 55 Canadian citizens on board. 30 were Canadian permanent residents and 53 others on their way to Canada for a variety of reasons. The remaining passengers were from Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that, to begin with, the regime said the crash was due to a technical fault in the plane’s engines but once further evidence had come to light the IRGC Aerospace chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh acknowledged that it had been shot down by the IGRC.

Iranian regime President, Hassan Rouhani, tried to pretend that it was a question of mistaken identity and it wasn’t deliberately targeted and those responsible would be required to go to trial.

The Iranian people certainly weren’t happy about the explanation and protests demanding the mullahs stand down to spread across the country. Up to this date, the Iranian regime hasn’t conducted an independent, objective, and transparent investigation into the disaster so none of the sought-after answers to questions have been forthcoming which seriously affects the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

So far no questions have been answered such as:

  • “Who was the operator of the missile launcher?”
  • “Who in the military chain of command carries ultimate responsibility for this disaster?”
  • “Who assumes political responsibility for the destruction of PS752 and the deaths of 176 innocent people?”
  • “What was the extent of the damage done by each and where; and the extent of further damage done when the aircraft hit the ground?”
  • “Were any cellphones, cameras, or video recorders recovered at the crash site? Where are they now?
  • “What engineering analysis was done on the wreckage of the aircraft to determine whether it was damaged by one or two missiles?”
  • How and why was the decision taken to dither three days before acknowledging that had been shot down by the Iranian military?”

On December 14th, brave family members of the victims assembled at Tehran’s Military Court to protest inaction by the regime.

One of the victim’s fathers, Maryam Malek, fearlessly confronted the judge and said “How can a bunch of criminals participate in this investigation? You are unable to cooperate in an investigation to clarify the facts.”

The mother of another victim, Evin Arsalani, said that the victims’ families aren’t after compensation but they want those who caused the accident to be brought to justice.

So far, Rouhani’s government has agreed to pay a compensation payment of $150,000, but Ukraine refused it by calling it a unilateral decision and said that those responsible should be prosecuted and compensation should come after that has taken place.

The mullahs have a reputation for taking part in crimes and then never being held accountable. A good example took place 32 years ago when the supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa to execute more than 30,000 political prisoners, Many of the victims were either members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). This happened over a few weeks but later on, the crime was never clarified. In November 2019, 1,500 innocent protesters were killed by the regime while an uprising was taking place. The whole matter was covered up and the families of victims were not allowed to attend any funerals.

During the last 4 decades, the people of Iran have suffered from the regime’s crimes and negligence. It is now time for the countries who had passengers aboard to push for an international independent investigation for the tragedy of Flight 752.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that this is another heinous crime that the Iranian people will never forget.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi said: “The regime had given advance warning about its missile attack on American bases to the Iraqi government & its military and through them to the US. But did not issue any advance notice to our compatriots and did not cancel passenger flights.”

