Iranian Regime Seeks Further Appeasement Amid Nuclear Threats

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the Iranian regime recently announced that it would go back to enriching uranium to a 20 percent purity level if the US maintained sanctions that had been previously suspended when the nuclear deal was signed.

Violation of JCPOA agreement

This is an extremely provocative move that really puts an end to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Despite such a major provocation, some European officials – including Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief – have expressed their commitment to keeping the deal intact. These officials are essentially turning a blind eye to the regime’s inflammatory gestures.

Iran’s bill stipulated that nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be ordered to leave if nothing has been agreed by 20th February. This deadline is simply to put even more pressure on the European signatories of the deal.

And this is no secret because when the bill was being promoted last month in parliament, regime officials said that it was the favored method of putting a stop to sanctions.

Course of extortion

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also agreed with this strategy saying that foreign powers would not remove sanctions without a helping hand.

Adding weight to the regime’s threats are the handful of military drills that have been carried out over the past month.

Iran’s threats could have very serious consequences considering that the enriched material can be used in a nuclear weapon.

The three European signatories to the deal underlined this in a joint statement that declared that there is “no credible civilian use” for the uranium that the regime intends to produce.

This is time to stop appeasement policy

So now the new US administration and the Europeans have a decision to make – give in to the regime’s nuclear extortion or put the regime under more pressure.

There are concerns that the Europeans will continue appeasing the regime. If they do, it must be understood that the regime will just continue on this course of extortion.

The regime’s brazen attitude towards extorting the international community is alarming and it is certain that this pattern of behavior will continue.

Escalation of terrorist activity

Iran’s escalation of terrorist activity on European soil became evident during the trial of Assadollah Assadi in November last year. He and several other accomplices were accused of plotting a terrorist attack against the Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), at its annual Free Iran gathering in 2018 just outside Paris.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

Had the attack not been foiled, hundreds or thousands of attendees could have been killed or seriously injured. Assadi was one of the regime’s diplomats that used his position to carry out malign acts in coordination with and on behalf of the Iranian government.

Another major factor in all of this is the domestic situation in Iran. The regime is under massive pressure from the people and the authorities are responding with great violence and further suppression.

If the Western powers fail to act, this could have even more devastating consequences for the people of Iran. The regime will have no motivation to put an end to its atrocities against the people.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube