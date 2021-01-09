Iran’s Regime Steps into the Unknown With Controversial Nuclear Enrichment Decision

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has reported that Iran’s theocratic regime has announced its determination to enrich its uranium stockpile up to 20%, well beyond what is allowed according to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), although still far short of the 90% enrichment needed for a nuclear warhead.

Politics is at play in what has been a controversial decision not just for the other signatories to the JCPOA but within the regime itself, where the radicals and moderates are at loggerheads about sticking to at least some of the rules imposed by the JCPOA.

Belgium is concerned about Iran’s recent announcement to enrich uranium up to 20%. We call on Iran to safeguard the #JCPoA and fully support the efforts of the E3 (🇫🇷/🇩🇪/🇬🇧) in this regard. ℹ️ Read the statement: https://t.co/Qtuy30hcSv pic.twitter.com/rixtj3MzTS — 🇧🇪 Belgium MFA (@BelgiumMFA) January 7, 2021

The decision to enrich 120kg of stockpiled uranium up to the20% level was made by the Majlis and announced by regime president Hassan Rouhani. Rouhani has been reluctant to breach the JCPOA again as he and his faction have been gambling on the new incoming Biden administration in the US coming back to recognize the JCPOA and removing sanctions on goods and services to Iran.

However, it seems that at least this time, the more hard-line Khamenei led faction has won out. Whether their plan is to put pressure on the US and the EU to come to the table or simply ignore the agreement altogether is hard to say, but Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has already been boasting about the decision.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) analysts say the conflicts within the regime and indecisiveness are obvious though Zarif himself has qualified his boast by saying that the regime could change its mind at any time. “Our measures are fully reversible,” he has said.

#Iran: Announcing 20% Uranium Enrichment to Blackmail the International Community It is worth knowing that in August 2002, #NCRI and (#PMOI/#MEK) announced for the first time that the Natanz uranium enrichment site and Arak Heavy Water facility. #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/MQ0QT8Uz7v — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) January 4, 2021

In reality, the mullahs have boxed themselves into a corner. If they go ahead with enrichment, they risk alienating the EU further. If they don’t, they risk the Biden administration continuing with sanctions anyway, leaving egg all over the mullahs’ collective faces.

The EU Commission has already expressed anger at the regime’s stated intention of enriching its uranium stockpile to 20% and in the hidden, underground Fordow facility.

In this respect, as Zarif had forecasted, the ayatollahs’ new ‘nuclear extortion’ sparked international concern. In this respect, the European Commission also voiced its concerns over Iran’s plan to enrich its underground Fordow nuclear facility to 20 percent purity.

“Iran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment has dire consequences. Iran must honor its nuclear pledges. Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. The European Union urges Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations,” said the Lead Spokesperson for the External Affairs of the European Union Peter Stano.

Iran: Announcing 20% Uranium Enrichment to Blackmail the International Community It is worth knowing that in August 2002, #NCRI and (#PMOI/#MEK #Iran) announced for the first time that the Natanz uranium enrichment site and Arak Heavy Water facility. https://t.co/TvZgT85M2f pic.twitter.com/AfZRrdOjNq — StopFundamentalism (@SFundamentalism) January 4, 2021

As for the US, the State Department has called the enrichment decision ‘nuclear extortion.’ A statement said, “Iran enriching uranium to 20 percent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail.”

Even the Chinese are unhappy with the decision. Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said the illegal decision was “extremely complex and sensitive.”

The mullah regime has stated that its religious beliefs prevent it from building nuclear weapons, presumably because they are capable of mass destruction. However, their religious beliefs do not seem to prevent them from slaughtering hundreds of protesters and executing those they have arrested. This makes anything the mullahs say totally unreliable.

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at Fordow site https://t.co/Tw0f2KHkzJ pic.twitter.com/GkebvcS4WW — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) January 1, 2021

The Iranian opposition movement, spearheaded by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has reported that, has called on the international community to be firm with the regime and force it to suspend any attempt to build nuclear weapons.

“The re-imposition of six Security Council resolutions, the complete halt to enrichment, the closure of nuclear sites, and anywhere, anytime inspections are indispensable to prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear bomb,” the NCRI said in a January 2nd statement.

