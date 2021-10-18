Iranian Regime is Placing IRGC Commanders to Crucial Political Positions

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Yaghoub Ali Nazari, the governor of Khorasan Razavi, won a vote of confidence in the cabinet meeting on October 9, according to the Iranian state-run news agency ILNA.

Yaghoub Ali Nazari formerly served as the commander of the Imam Reza Base of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the deputy commander of the Panj Nasr Division in Khorasan, and the deputy coordinator of the IRGC Imam Reza Base. In South Khorasan Province, he was also in charge of the IRGC Ansar al-Reza base.

Several other IRGC governors had been chosen before Nazari:

The Revolutionary Guards’ second naval zone was commanded by Ahmad Mohammadizadeh, the appointed governor of Bushehr province. He was also the Deputy Naval Coordinator for the IRGC. He also served in Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s government as a senior oil consultant.

Mehdi Dosti, the new governor of Hormozgan province, is a civil engineering expert and former deputy director of the Revolutionary Guards’ Khatam al-Anbia base’s Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Holding.

Mohsen Mansouri, the new governor of Tehran, was a member of the Astan Quds Razavi Dignity Foundation’s board of directors, as well as the deputy of the Mostazafan Foundation and the governor of Varamin city. He was the managing director of the Alavi Foundation and the deputy director of the Mostazafan Foundation.

The state-run daily Mardom Salari newspaper, quoting a former Interior Ministry official, talked on the militarization of governorates through installing members of the IRGC:

“The election of a military officer to the most politically powerful government ministry demonstrates the military’s and security’s superiority in dealing with internal issues.”

Although Ahmad Vahidi has only been in power for a short period and many governors have yet to be chosen, these few selections illustrate what the government and its new interior minister are thinking and planning.

“The Ministry of Interior is the only ministry with serious responsibilities and missions in these areas,” Mardom Salari continued, “so the bold selection of military personnel for the body and subdivisions of the Ministry of Interior can raise concerns that policies in areas other than security and military concern are moving toward the security and disciplinary (police) field.

“As a result, if the Ministry of Interior’s selection line continues in the same manner, given that the Minister’s specialty is security and military affairs, it can be considered a specific weakness for the Ministry of Interior in the new term, with further unpleasant and negative consequences for the entire government.”

Finally, this publication acknowledged the regime’s fundamental concern and dread, which has resulted in the appointment of so many IRGC personnel to various government positions, writing:

“There is no doubting that the country’s position has deteriorated to the point where prospective grievances have devolved into actual protests. These assertions do not necessitate detailed logic or security data. Because the current state of affairs indicates that this is the case.

The recruitment of so many IRGC commanders to crucial political positions, as this state-run daily recognized while quoting an official, is a result of the regime’s foreseeing of a critical and perilous situation in the coming months.

People’s discontent has reached a point where soft and disciplinary (police) measures are no longer effective in managing the government. As a result, units of the Revolutionary Guards are placed in sensitive and vital regions to facilitate security control in crisis situations.

