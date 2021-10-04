Iran: Regime’s Power Consolidation Forecasts More International and National Nefarious Activities

Since taking office on August 5, Iran’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, has gathered a collection of international criminals whose backgrounds should scare Iranians as well as democratic countries around the world.

Confrontational foreign policy methods

The entire make-up of his administration reveals a commitment to confrontational foreign policy methods, as well as outright backing for some of Tehran’s most horrific hostile acts over the past 42 years.

Since then, the Iranian Resistance has continued to mobilize the foreign community in this regard, holding rallies in a variety of locations, most recently this week in response to Raisi’s UN General Assembly speech.

“We urge the United States, the European Union, and its member states to refer the dossier of human rights violations in Iran to the UN Security Council.” Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said in a speech delivered remotely to a conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday. This would empower the UN to bring international charges against the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Raisi, and other regime leaders for crimes against humanity and genocide committed over four decades.”

The Tehran “death commission”

Raisi was one of four officials on the Tehran “death commission” who played a crucial role in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran, which Raisi played a key role in as one of four officials on the Tehran “death commission.”

Anyone who expressed sympathy for the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran was interrogated extensively and sentenced to death in the Evin and Gohardasht prisons.

Many Iranians emphasized Raisi’s similarly leading role in the crackdown on a nationwide uprising in November 2019, which resulted in the shooting deaths of 1,500 peaceful protesters and the systematic torture of countless others, which sparked most of the protests against his presidential candidacy. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

That crackdown reinforced the legacy of the 1988 tragedy, demonstrating that Tehran remained dedicated to the brutal suppression of opposition and that such techniques would only become more entrenched after Raisi transitioned from the judiciary to the executive branch.

The threats posed by Raisi’s “selection”

Western countries should have been more cognizant of the threats posed by Raisi’s “selection,” and their Iran policies should have been more assertive. Instead, on August 5, the European Union sent a delegation to Raisi’s inauguration, granting him international legitimacy that the Iranian people had previously denied him. This may have encouraged Raisi’s decision to appoint advisors who symbolize “dictatorship and terrorism.” because it provided Iranian officials a renewed sense of impunity, particularly when it came to human rights concerns.

Among those identified are various members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including several who have played major roles in the spread of the regime’s terrorist proxies and malign foreign objectives. At least one member of Raisi’s administration, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, is wanted by Interpol for his role in a deadly attack in Buenos Aires in 1994. The bombing, as well as previous incidents like the 1997 death of expatriate dissidents at Berlin’s Mykonos restaurant, have been linked to Mohsen Rezaei, Raisi’s Vice President for Economic Affairs.

A change in administration is the only viable solution to any of the current issues posed by Iran’s Islamic fascism. The international community should be aware that an increase in human rights violations is nearly always accompanied by an increase in terrorist activity, foreign belligerence, and other criminal activities.

