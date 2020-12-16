Iran: State Media Outlets Warn About Imminent Uprisings

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reports that the levels of discontent in Iran are high. The social problems in the country are numerous and the people have had enough. All of the problems have been exacerbated by the Coronavirus health crisis that the regime has failed to manage.

Over 185,500 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the Iranian opposition the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The official death toll declared by the regime stands at 52,670, around a third of the actual figure.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s government recently presented its 2021 budget and there has been much criticism. Many officials and state media outlets have described the budget bill as being part of a dream scenario because it is so unrealistic.

The “defense” and the military budget has been increased by 50 percent, in other words, the regime’s terrorist budget has been increased by 50 percent. Furthermore, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – a terrorist organization – is seeing its budget increase by 58 percent.

This news is shocking for the people of Iran that have been facing so many economic difficulties over the past few years, with more and more people falling into the absolute poverty category. On Sunday, the state-run Hamdeli outlet reported that absolute poverty can be seen “in every corner of towns”. It also said that “social harms these days are rising”.

The publication emphasized that there are around 21 million people across the country that do not have access to the minimum public services and that around half of them live in “informal settlements”. It said that many people with family members with complex medical needs are unable to pay medical and care fees for them. These families then turn to the State Welfare Organization, only to hear that they cannot get help because the organization does not have a big enough budget.

Corruption is so widespread and institutionalized within the regime’s leadership that budget allocations to social institutions mean nothing. Frequently, only a small portion of allocated budgets go towards what they are intended for.

There is also a lot of anger surrounding the Coronavirus health crisis. The regime’s handling of the pandemic has been catastrophic and more than 185,500 people have lost their lives so far. With many other countries already starting, or about to start, vaccination programs, the people of Iran are wondering what the regime’s plans are. It was announced that the regime would be buying vaccines, but then this was contradicted by other officials who said that Iran would be producing its own vaccine.

What has become clear over the past few months is that the regime does not care about public health. It is more concerned about its security concerns and the means it has to suppress dissent and quash any protests before they get out of hand.

The Hamdeli daily pointed out that the regime has been reducing the welfare budgets in the areas social uprisings have started. It questioned the logic in this and said “we know that social harms are tied to the security of society”. It said that the regime must pay attention to the consequences of its actions otherwise there will be a high price to pay.

