The Mullahs’ Regime Has Ruined Iran’s Steel Industry and Economy

The mullah regime in Iran has tried to blame the economic troubles on international sanctions. However, international sanctions are in place specifically to cut the regime off from the funds it spends on terrorist and belligerent activity.

The clerical regime is so poor at effective management that it has ruined Iran’s economy and misused its resources. The steel industry is the worst affected. It used to be an important income earner for the country but the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has taken control of it and as a result, increased the domestic price of steel products.

For many years, the ayatollahs have monopolized and plundered #Iran's steel industry as one of the most significant sources of income. https://t.co/Cz94BWGstg — IranNewsUpdate (@IranNewsUpdate1) November 9, 2020

One of the areas affected is the home appliance industry which, according to Habibullah Ansari, president of the Home Appliances Industry Association, has had to take into account the 212% increase in steel prices when adding prices to appliances which have led to high increases.

Mullah Alireza Salimi, a Member of Parliament (Majlis), stated that the regime is selling steel at an inflated price in the domestic market. 16 million tons of steel were exported last year, attracting $5 billion in earnings. No one knows where this money has gone.

A report published 2 years ago revealed that the National Steel Industrial Group, which produces a large amount of steel, was being managed by the judiciary after corruption was publicized between the company and two of the country’s biggest banks. Now that the company has been privatized the situation is even worse, as the employer hasn’t paid the workers for at least 4 months.

The disappearance of the steel industry’s $5 billion is similar to corrupt practices within the oil and petrochemical industries, where money paid by overseas buyers seems to have got lost in transit.

As Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has said: “Iran’s crumbling economy cannot be saved unless by toppling the regime. Expanding the protests to bring down the corrupt regime of theft and destruction is the only solution.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK Iran / PMOI) the Iranian opposition to the mullahs’ regime has been instrumental in drawing the world’s attention to the regime’s crimes and corruption.

More than 42,600 people have died according to the latest figures announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).https://t.co/T2usaLfheW#Iran #MEK #coronavirus @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/VXUKm400YO — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) May 19, 2020

Years and years of widespread corruption and destructive policies have resulted in the people of Iran becoming used to increasing poverty conditions, high inflation, and excessive prices.

The mullah’s regime is behind all of the economic troubles, yet it cannot admit to it. Lies and deceit are the trademarks of the mullah regime but its tactics do not work on the people. The regime cannot hide behind lies because the people are the ones that live with the consequences.

The Only Economic Fix For #Iran At This Point Is Regime Change

No Sino-deal, Euro-trade, or US-bargain can save the ruined economy that is designed only for enriching the few ruling mullahs. The only elixir is regime change. #IranProtests #Iranian https://t.co/TxcsPy0ZxF — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) August 7, 2020

The institutions owned and controlled by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that there are vast sources of income, but it is very clear that these are being used to fill the pockets of the country’s leaders. As the economic situation continues to decline, the unrest in the country increases.

Ali Khamenei knows that the people are determined for regime change and he knows that the (MEK Iran / PMOI) has huge members and supporters across Iran, formed in groups of activists called MEK resistance units working with the people to bring change to the country.

