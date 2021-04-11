Iran: The “Daily Beast of Burden” and the Mullah’s Propaganda Farm

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), reports that as the informational negotiations are held in Vienna to attempt to bring the regime into nuclear compliance, the delegates from Tehran are vehemently trying to project strength to extract any compromise it can from its western interrogators.

In stark comparison, the country has seen nationwide uprisings from people calling for democratic change. The uprisings also protest the freefalling economy, the mass poverty, and the ravages of the global pandemic on the Iranian people. As a result, the regime is fighting for dear life.

The regime is grasping for any kind of victory right now, especially again its main dissenters, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), whose popularity and influence inside Iran are growing steadily.

Pro-regime puppets are beginning to come to its aid, however. This includes the mullah’s established doorways to the web, including “The Daily Beast” which is turning into a billboard for the regime, running a series of anti-MEK propaganda for years.

On Tuesday, “The Daily Beast” ran another sensationalist headline celebrating Facebook’s “busting” of Iranian dissidents’ “elaborate troll farm operation.” The latest hyperbole is rife with information unabashedly copied and pasted from websites affiliated and controlled by the regime’s intelligence services.

The journalism of “The Daily Beast” displays obvious MEK paranoia, straight from the vocabulary of the mullah’s troll farms: “Marxist,” “strict control of members,” “cult,” “torture,” etc.

“The Daily Beast” even seeks to reinvent Iranian history by suggesting a MEK-Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) alliance against the Shah in the 1970s. This however is completely nonsensical, the IRGC being formed after the overthrow of the Shah.

It could be postulated that “The Daily Beast” propping up the crumbling regime by bashing the MEK, is to make way for US concessions with Tehran.

MEK propaganda manufacturers were the regime’s intelligence troll farms. The MEK’s so-called “troll farms” were “discovered” by the regime’s foreign minister Javad Zarif and its ambassadors to Britain in 2018, which is where the constant rehashing of this idea originates for the obvious reasons of keeping the MEK oppressed.

The MEK has consistently denied such allegations and invited tech giants to contact its offices to investigate the claims of the illusory troll farms, leaving the burden of truth, firmly on the other side.

The Mullah’s staff and their incompetent advocates should be aware of the limited shelf life of the regime, despite any lies about “troll farms”. The dictatorship’s always crumbling. Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi said, “Remember that all through history…. there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.”

The Iranian regimes incessant dissemination of propaganda, particularly through the daily beast, will remain the mullah’s “Daily Beast of burden”, a huge blundering animal in service of an exploitative farmer.

