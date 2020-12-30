Iran Foreign Ministry Confirms the Close Ties Between Zarif and Soleimani

Mohsen Baharvand, the Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs to Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Monday, highlighted the close relationship Zarif had with the regime’s terrorist mastermind, Qassem Soleimani. Baharvand said there was no difference between Iran’s “chief apologist” Zarif and the mullahs’ deceased “chief terrorist” Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani died on January 2nd, 2019 and Baharvand compiled some notes 12 months after his death. Baharvand said that Soleimani and Dr. Zarif held regular meetings that just involved the two of them.

According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), Qassem Soleimani at the time of his death was the commander of Iran’s terrorist Quds Force, which is a division of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) that primarily operates overseas.

Soleimani joined the IRGC when the Iran-Iraq War was in its early years. His devotion to Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, resulted in him quickly rising to the top of the IRGC ladder and in 1988 he was appointed as the Quds Force commander.

The Quds Force role in the IRGC was to interfere in the affairs of the countries of the Middle East, including Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and as far away as the African continent.

After Saddam Hussain’s reign fell in Iraq, Soleimani was quick to form the regime’s terrorist proxy groups in that country resulting in the strengthening of its stronghold in Iraq.

Soleimani was in charge of the attacks on the Iranian opposition members in Camp Ashraf and Camp Liberty, killing more than 100 members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Soleimani also issued the order to kill thousands of Iraqi nationals and the targeting of more than 600 US soldiers in Iraq.

Since the Syrian war erupted in 2011, the Iranian regime has spent the country’s wealth on propping-up Bashar Al-Assad’s dictatorship. Soleimani traveled to Syria often. Soleimani supervised the formation of pro-Syrian militias and the deployment and organization of tens of thousands of militants in the form of the following:

Fatemiyoun brigade of Afghan mercenaries,

Zainebiyoun brigade of Pakistani mercenaries,

Abolfazl brigade of Iraqi mercenaries.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, and Chief terrorist, Qassem Soleimani, represented much the same interests.

Zarif and his Ministry have constantly provided material support for the regime’s terrorists so that they are able to operate outside Iran. It has also been revealed that the regime’s terrorists use diplomatic privileges to pursue their goals.

This was illustrated recently with the trial in Belgium where the diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, and his three assistants attempted to bomb the NCRI’s once a year “Free Iran” gathering in 2018 not far from Paris. This incident was supported by Zarif and organized by Assadi.

These same terrorists also tried to attack the (PMOI / MEK Iran)’s gathering near Tirana in March 2018 after the (PMOI / MEK Iran) had relocated to Albania. In December 2018, Albania expelled the Iranian regime’s ambassador and another diplomat terrorist for their involvement in this terrorist plot earlier in March.

Zarif always viewed Commander Soleimani in a positive light and when interviewed was quick to confirm that they had few differences in over 20 years of co-operation. Zarif’s words and actions, his regular meetings with Soleimani, and his direct involvement in terrorism once again underline there is no difference between Zarif and Soleimani. Zarif acts for a terrorist regime that tried to plant a bomb right in the center of Europe.

It is now time for the international community and in particular the European Union, to blacklist Zarif and stop any association or negotiation with one of the terrorist regime’s representatives.

