Iran: Safavi refutes Rubin’s cherry-picking of intelligence on MEK

Dr. Ali Safavi, a member of the NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee, has spoken out against fellow American Enterprise Institute (AEI) member Michael Rubin’s recent attack on the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), Iran’s leading opposition group.

In response, Safavi accused Rubin of being a professional propagandist who serves Tehran’s interests and has close relations with Iranian state officials. Safavi also pointed out Rubin’s past association with Ahmed Chalabi, who acted as an Iranian intelligence agent to pull the US into the Iraq War in 2003.

Safavi refuted Rubin’s arguments by highlighting that Nelson Mandela was considered a “terrorist” by the US until 2008, and his supporters may not have had security clearances in the American government, which did not impact his popularity in his homeland.

Safavi accused Rubin of being in a frenzy to engage in a PR war against the MEK, citing Rubin’s past as a professional propagandist who has been linked to an investigation that revealed the UAE’s multimillion-dollar deal with PR firm Camstoll.

“The truth is that the MEK enjoys “significant support” from former officials and lawmakers in the United States, and many of them had/have security clearances while serving in the federal office! Some served in various administrations even after publicly supporting the movement and appearing at its gatherings and events,” Safavi pointed out.

Safavi also highlighted the rising influence of the MEK, citing the Asharq Al-Awsat report that the MEK’s 2016 gathering attracted over 100,000 Iranian dissidents in Paris and that hundreds of pro-MEK Iranian-American scientists, scholars, and engineers wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in 2022 calling for a firm policy on the Iranian regime.

Safavi concluded by saying that Rubin’s anti-MEK slanders are covered in hundreds of articles and that the revocation of the MEK’s terrorist designation was not a diplomatic sleight-of-hand, but rather a result of twenty major and historic court rulings in Europe and by America’s second-highest court that shattered the “terrorist” label.

