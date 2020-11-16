Vowing to Continue Protests, Iranian Youths

After the nationwide uprisings in December 2018 and November 2019, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei talked about a “security” crisis for the regime and the chances that the mullahs would be overthrown.

The regime cracked down hard on the protesters, killing thousands, arresting tens of thousands, but while they might have stopped the initial protests, they couldn’t stop the movement. The state-run Resalat daily recently called these protests a “spark in the existing gunpowder warehouse”.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Reuters added “that order, confirmed by three sources close to the supreme leader’s inner circle and a fourth official, set in motion the bloodiest crackdown on protesters since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.”

This is no passing protest over increased fuel prices. It was a rejection of the entire religious fascist regime. It won’t be forgotten just because the regime gunned down 1,500 people in the streets. Instead, it has been called by the leader of Iranian Resistance Mr. Massoud Rajavi as a national day in Iran’s history.

MEK member Niloofar Alamian said: We have learned from Maryam Rajavi that we can and we must bring freedom to Iran. The regime tries to spread fear. But we are determined to continue. As Massoud Rajavi has said, the rebellious will prevail.

The local protests over the tripling of gas prices quickly spread to over 190 cities and took on a firm anti-regime sentiment with calls for regime change echoing loud and clear across the country. The protesters attacked symbols of the regime’s theft from and suppression of the Iranian people, including police stations, security force cars, and motorcycles, Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) bases, IRGC owned chain stores, seminaries, governor’s offices, banks, and offices of the heads of Friday prayers.

Mojtaba Zulnuri, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that in just one day, protesters clashed with security forces in 800 areas, including 147 areas in Tehran.

Khamenei, terrified of losing power, orders his forces to do whatever it took to quell the protests.

On December 15, 2019, Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK Iran/PMOI) reported that there have been at least 1500 killed in the recent uprising in Iran which began on 15 November 2019. MEK Iran also released the names of 504 slain protesters. which led to 1,500 civilians being shot and killed in just five days, while 12,000 more were arrested; all during internet and mobile phone blockage designed to stop protesters from communicating with each other or the outside world.

“The factors that led to Iran’s November 2019 protests have not faded and have actually increased and become more widespread. If the sudden rise in the price of gasoline could lead to huge angry protests across Iran, the current plight of Iranians, including the shortage of bread and water and severe price fluctuations have the potential to spark huge protests,” which have been reported by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

They said that the regime is in a vastly different position than it was in November 2019, now “swamped” by a variety of economic, social, and political crises, especially as international sanctions have weakened the regime’s ability to fund proxy forces. This means that the next protests could be the last.

Maryam Rajavi said: The Nov 2019 uprising was a genuine example of a revolt to overthrow the regime. Its driving force was the deprived but aware youths inspired by MEK Resistance Units. It was an example that implemented the (PMOI / MEK Iran) strategy of Resistance Units and Rebellious Cities.

