Firm Hand Needed to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) report that the regime has seen itself in an impasse after being involved in several economic, social, and political crises. It is in dire need of relief from international sanctions, it refuses to give up all of its illegal activities because that will mean the end of the ruling Mullahs.

However, on 6 March, representatives from Iran’s regime and other agreement signatories met to negotiate a “breakthrough.”

“This week’s meetings are complex affairs, with both Washington and Tehran taking maximalist positions amid many diplomatic obstacles. The United States and Iran, for starters, are not even speaking face to face,” according to Washington Times.

Mohammad Mohaddessin, Chairman of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, commented on the Vienna discussions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program.

“The Iranian Resistance welcomes any efforts to prevent the mullahs’ regime from obtaining a nuclear bomb and the regime’s nuclear program is to the detriment of the Iranian people.”

The Iranian regime’s survival policy, according to Mohaddessin, is based on obtaining nuclear weapons.

The regime has followed its nuclear program in order to impose its hegemony on nearby countries and force foreign allies into making economic and political concessions in exchange for accepting its violent actions and abuse of the Iranian people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) disclosure of the Natanz uranium enrichment site and the Arak Heavy Water plant, as well as subsequent disclosures, confirmed how much has the regime advance its nuclear program, prompting IAEA inspections and subsequent UN Security Council restrictions. The mullahs would possess nuclear weapons by now if it hadn’t been for it.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, highlighted the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA when it was established in 2015., “Circumventing the six UN Security Council resolutions and an unsigned agreement, which lacks the requirements of an official international treaty, would block neither the mullahs’ pathways to deception nor their access to a nuclear bomb.”

The JCPOA has been widely acknowledged as having failed to deter the regime from acquiring a nuke after six years. The ayatollahs used the profit from the lifting of sanctions to arm, train, and fund their supporters in the Middle East, intensify their terrorist plots on European soil, advance and extend their ballistic missile program, keep their nuclear program active, and suppress the Iranian people.

If history repeats itself, no amount of political or economic compromises made under any excuse would be enough to bring this regime to justice.

In addition to intensifying domestic repression, the Iranian regime has expanded its terrorism in Europe since 2015. In February 2021 a court in Belgium convicted the regime’s diplomat Assadi and three of its accomplices in June 2018, after two and a half years of investigation for attempting to detonate explosives in the annual NCRI assembly in Paris in which tens of thousands of people were present.

The “diplomat” worked with the full cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). This shameless act of terrorism was once again ignored by the Western and its tendency to remain silent on terrorist actions by the Mullahs.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube