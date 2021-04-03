Tougher Policy than the JCPOA needed to Cease Iran’s Nuclear Activities

Using terrorism and blackmail tactics, the Iranian regime has extorted its way out of any foreign and regional issue for years, taking advantage of western powers’ conciliatory approach.

According to recent reports, by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the Iranian regime in the past has blown up the US Marine barracks in Beirut.

And demolished the Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, abducted people from all over the world. Seized ships and tankers, launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on surrounding nations. And assassinated peaceful protesters, sniped intellectuals, assassinated activists, etc.

These were the kinds of concerns that the authors of the Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), believed the regime would present.

The Mullahs have been using the JCPOA to obtain sanctions relief from the international community and keep resorting to domestic violence and illegitimate control.

West should stop appeasing the mullahs

The western powers should have not taken the appeasing approach to the mullahs’ regime. Instead put in place restrictions that would tackle the regime’s malign regional activities of the number one state-sponsored terrorism, Iran.

Mullahs have been pressing the new U.S. administration to return to the 2015 deal, arguing that by offering sanctions relief, the regime would rectify.

A 2009 BBC documentary revealed a disturbing dialogue between the Iranian diplomatic delegation with their European counterparts, “let us build our nuclear program, and we won’t kill your soldiers in Iraq.”

The regime has not and it will not stop its nuclear activities

The truth is that the regime has not and it will not stop its nuclear activities. Even though it claimed to be following the JCPOA guidelines.

The regime has not given any compelling answers to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) questions about uranium particles detected in undeclared military facilities.

The data was gathered by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), which was also responsible for revealing the regime’s illicit nuclear weapons programs.

The first key facts, such as the presence of the Natanz uranium enrichment site and the Arak heavy water facility.

The regime maintained its bomb-making machinery

Instead, the regime maintained its bomb-making machinery and tried to hide it.

The regime continued its destabilizing activities continued in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

In Europe, it attempted to bomb a major NCRI meeting in Paris in 2018, which attracted tens of thousands of people, as well as several hundred European and American officials, politicians, and political figures.

Fortunately, European intelligence services’ diligence and foiled the plot, otherwise, hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent people would have died.

The attack was masterminded by an Iranian diplomat

The attack was masterminded by a former senior Iranian diplomat based in Vienna, Assadi Assadollah. A judicial investigation carried out by the Belgian Court stated that it was not an individual act, but it was higher orders from the regime.

The UN Security Council sanctions almost consistently put the regime in a difficult position, forcing it to eventually come to the negotiating table.

However, the mistaken strategy cost them the opportunity to put an end to the regime’s nuclear program.

The West must not fall prey to the mullahs’ bluffing and extortion, particularly now that the regime is collapsing under the weight of international sanctions.

And an increasingly enraged people that are ready to carry out another nationwide uprising in the call of freedom.