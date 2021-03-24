Iran: New Year Speeches of Rouhani and Khamenei Expose the Regime’s Impasse

Saturday marked the start of the Nowruz. Faced with a restive society and international isolation, the regime’s top officials acknowledged the ongoing crisis. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported the regime’s president and Supreme Leader’s remarks also revealed their factional feuding.

In his Nowruz speech, the regime’s President, Hassan Rouhani, emphasized the regime’s international isolation and economic impasse. “The [Persian Year of] 1399 was the [regime’s] worst year of selling oil in the past 60 years. I do not recall a year as difficult as 1399 in terms of economic hardships.” Rouhani added.

Rouhani attempted, as usual, to blame sanctions for Iran’s dire economic situation. Nonetheless, the regime’s state-run media has multiple times discredited this argument.

In a piece published on Tuesday by the state-run Arman daily, it read “Many experts believe that Iran’s economy is sick. But are the country’s economic problems being really due to foreign sanctions? If we review the words of the experts, we will come to the answer which is ‘no’.”

Contradictorily, Rouhani claimed in a statement that Iran’s economy grew by 2.2 percent under his government in 1399, despite earlier complaining about a “difficult” economic situation.

“In a year when many of the world’s most powerful economies had [economic growth of] negative 10% in their record, the [regime] recorded a positive economic growth of 2.2%,” Rouhani said.

“Long queues [for purchasing basic needs such as poultry], skyrocketing prices and shortages of food items in the market and a few hundred percent increases in fruit prices are just some of what happened to Iranian families last year.

While we are reaching the end of [the Persian] year, important economic indicators such as liquidity, inflation, and economic growth do not show promising figures.

Despite the positive economic growth rate of 2.2%, the inflation and liquidity rate, by the end of February this year, have been 34.2 percent and 3300 thousand billion tomans, respectively. This could be a warning sign of rising inflation next year,” In the meantime, facts and figures confirmed by the regime’s state-run media contradict Rouhani’s claims.

“More than 50% of the country’s population suffers from low wages and cannot afford food, let alone housing, clothing, travel, medicine, and treatment, or education.” wrote the state-run Resalat daily article on 28 February.

Moreover, Khamenei stated that “The year 1400 is sensitive and important, in June, we have important elections ahead that can have a significant impact on the future of the system.

The Iranian people suffered from economic hardships in the past year due to the regime’s wrong policies, while the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had called 1399 the year of “surge in production, and economic boost.

Rouhani did, in fact, admit the truth. In their three major uprisings since 2018, the Iranian people have already decided that they do not want this regime by chanting “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to Rouhani.”

The Iranian society has become restive as the regime has failed to solve people’s problems and has intensified the social and economic crisis. Daily protests by people from all walks of life demonstrate that the regime is dealing with an explosive society.