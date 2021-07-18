Raisi’s Presidency Proved the West Cannot Trust Iran’s Word Over Nuclear Matters

The nuclear program of the Iranian leadership has a lengthy history of deception, dishonesty, and failed promises. The regime has repeatedly demonstrated that it does not deserve the international community’s trust.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that now that the regime is in the midst of another round of nuclear discussions with world powers, the question is how much the international community can trust Tehran to negotiate and keep its word.

This matter has grown much more pressing now that Ebrahim Raisi, a notorious mass murderer, has been installed as the regime’s president.

“The nuclear deal will only be possible and survive if the new Iranian leadership allows the International Atomic Energy Agency to do its job, and I highly doubt Raisi will be supportive of nuclear inspections,” Guy Verhofstadt, a Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Belgium, said on July 12 at the Free Iran World Summit.

“We shouldn’t expect Iran to open up to the West any time soon. Raisi despises our democratic traditions, and let us not forget that he is sanctioned by the US for extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners in the past.”

Raisi “plans to adopt a hard-line approach in the talks, according to a new Reuters report, and “show “less flexibility and demand more concessions” from Washington, such as keeping a chain of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in place and insisting on the removal of human rights and terrorism-related US sanctions.”

The fantasy of resolving all problems with the reinstatement of the JCPOA, according to Marc Ginsberg, US Ambassador to Morocco, is a “myth.”

“Can all of the signatories to the support ask themselves, objectively, can they pretend to allow Iran to claim that it is abiding by an agreement that it has violated since day one?” As per Ginsberg.

“Iran’s deception that it will do anything to avoid developing nuclear weapons is a sham because it is inexorably moving toward developing a nuclear weapon.”

John Bolton, the United States National Security Advisor, From 2018 to 2019, advised against the common mistake of trying to stop the regime’s destructive behavior by giving it concessions.

“The decision of Raisi… demonstrates that making concessions to the regime will have no effect on their behavior,” Bolton added. “They see concessions by the West as a sign of weakness, and you know that when authoritarian regimes look at history, it is weakness, not strength, that is provocative. As a result, the more vulnerability we demonstrate, the more likely the ayatollah will cause trouble.”

Verhofstadt also emphasized that investing in the Iranian people, the regime’s primary antagonist and the first and foremost detractors of the costly and anti-Iranian nuclear program, is the final solution to the nuclear program and other challenges.

Bolton noted, “The United States should not lift its economic sanctions.” “They should stay in place, and we should support the Iranian people who are legitimate opponents of the regime and only want freedom and the ability to choose their own government.”

Ultimately, the world must acknowledge that this is a tyrannical rule that has gained power through violence and oppression. The nuclear threat, along with all of the dictatorship’s nefarious actions, will only terminate once the regime is overthrown.

