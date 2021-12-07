Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 486,000

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 486,000 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 7.

COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities is more than 486,000. In Tehran, death toll has reached 113,815, Khorasan Razavi 39,450, Isfahan 33,380, Gilan 16,905, Lorestan 16,125, Alborz 14,253, Qom 13,160, Kerman 13,047, Kermanshah 9,069, Hamedan 9,028, Central Province 8,868, and Yazd 7,998.

The mullahs regime officials

Tehran Governor: 2,000 Tehran students have contracted Coronavirus in two weeks. We should not express statistics in a way that worries people. (Fars news agency, December 6, 2021)

Head of Boyer-Ahmad Health Network: About 6.5% of students tested positive with the Coronavirus. . (The Judiciary’s news agency, December 6, 2021)

Head of Mashhad Medical System: Omicron will probably emerge in the country and surge the COVID-19 infections. (ISNA news agency, December 6, 2021)

Shiraz Azerbaijan University

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: “During the past 24 hours 131 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized. There are currently a total of 1207 patients hospitalized, of which 118 are in ICUs,” according to a Monday statement released by the Shiraz Medical Sciences University regarding Fars province.

West Azerbaijan University

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: “During the past 24 hours 113 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized. There are currently a total of 574 patients hospitalized, of which 144 are in ICUs and 25 are under ventilators,” according to a Monday statement released by the West Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University.

Tehran University

Tehran University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Acknowledging Khamenei’s policy of mass casualties, the president of Tehran Medical University said: Timely implementation of COVID-19 quarantine would have saved many lives.

Ahvaz University

Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Despite the warning, during the past week, the citizens of several countries where Omicron infections have been reported entered Iran through the ports of Khuzestan Province. (Tasnim news agency, December 6, 2021)

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

