Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 492,100

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 492,100 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 25.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, December 25, 2021, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have exceeded 492,100. In Tehran the number of victims has reached 115,150, Isfahan 33,930, Khuzestan 29,770, Fars 18,550, West Azerbaijan 18,543, Mazandaran 17,890, Gilan 17,090, Lorestan 16,310, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,605, Golestan 10,720, Hormozgan 8,140, Yazd 8,123, and North Khorasan 6,293.

Too many patients are suspected of contracting Omicron

The Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Too many patients are suspected of contracting Omicron. We expect to see the Omicron outbreak in three to four weeks. (Mehr news agency, December 25, 2021)

Ahvaz UNIVERSITY

Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The number of Coronavirus deaths increased by 12% in the Province last week. (ISNA news agency, December 25, 2021)

Qom UNIVERSITY

Qom University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached over 100. (Mehr, December 25, 2021)

Mazandaran in the past 24 hours

With the admission of 60 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients has reached 284 in Mazandaran, 66 in ICU. (ISNA, December 25, 2021)

The primary health issue in big cities, especially in Tehran

“In the coming days, the new Coronavirus variant will become the primary health issue in big cities, especially in Tehran.” (State-run daily, Arman-e Melli, December 25, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

