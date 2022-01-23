Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 499,400

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 498,700 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 19.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, January 22, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities across Iran has exceeded 499,400. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,635, Khorasan Razavi 40,210, Isfahan 34,635, Khuzestan 30,140, Fars 18,910, West Azerbaijan 18,838, East Azerbaijan 17,248, Qom 13,415, and Central Province 9,113.

The regime’s Health Ministry: About 30% of COVID-19 infections in the country are with Omicron, which would probably reach 40% soon. (ISNA news agency, January 22, 2022)

An epidemiologist: 60% of those referred to the country’s health centers and tested positive had Omicron. (ISNA, January 22, 2022)

Ahvaz Medical University: Coronavirus and Omicron infections have more than doubled. The Omicron is the predominant variant in Khuzestan Province. (ISNA, January 22, 2022)

Shiraz Medical University: The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing in Fars Province, and we are facing a worrying situation. (ISNA, January 22, 2022)

Yasuj Medical University: Many provinces have entered the sixth Coronavirus outbreak, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad are one step away from an outbreak. (IRNA news agency, January 22, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

