Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 499,800

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 499,800 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 24.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Monday, January 24, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 499,800. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,735, Khorasan Razavi 40,235, West Azerbaijan 18,858, Lorestan 16,515, Kerman 13,492, Kermanshah 9,354, Hamedan 9,258, Bushehr 5,574, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,885.

• Massoud Younesian, secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Even if all COVID-19 health restrictions are reimposed with intensity and severity, and people follow them 100%, the number of those infected will still be in five digits. (ISNA news agency, January 24, 2022)

• Labbafinejad Hospital, Tehran: The number of COVID-19 outpatient visits has increased by 50% daily, most of whom infected with Omicron. (Mehr news agency, January 24, 2022)

• Isfahan Medical University: The number of COVID-19 patients has increased from 1,500 to more than 5,000 in the past week. (State Radio and TV news agency, January 24, 2022)

• Kerman Medical University: With a 30 to 50% increase in positive COVID-19 tests, we should expect the Omicron to ignite soon. (ISNA, January 24, 2022)

• There is still a long way to go before people trust domestic COVID-19 vaccines. (State-run daily, Setareh Sobh, January 24, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube