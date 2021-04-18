Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities in 539 Cities Surpass 255,300

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus fatalities in 539 cities surpass 255,300. 63 cities are black, 85 cities are super-red.

The number of victims in Tehran has reached 58,371, Isfahan 16,675, Khorasan Razavi 16,335, Khuzestan 15,394, Mazandaran 10,810, Lorestan 10,773, East Azerbaijan 10,423, West Azerbaijan 9,608, Gilan 8,951, Qom 8,945, Fars 7,542, Golestan 6,550, Alborz 6,423, Kerman 5,719, Central Province 5,288, Kermanshah 5,104, Yazd 4,562, Kurdistan 4,432, North Khorasan 3,838, Ardabil 3,177, Khorasan South 2,501, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 2,080, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 1,994.

Hassan Rouhani said this week will be a much harsher week concerning the coronavirus crisis compared with last week. In many provinces, there is an upward trend, and many are reaching a higher peak.

The Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) spokesperson said the coronavirus situation is catastrophic. The death toll is rising sharply. The only solution is a complete lockdown and staying at home.

Mullah’s regime parliament deputy said there is no unique and firm strategy to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the country; even if the vaccine is given, the situation cannot be controlled.

The rise of death has overtaken the city of Dezful (Khuzestan Province). The situation is alarming. The city is full of death notices of young and old coronavirus victims. All cases are the British variant. Fourteen large hospital wards are devoted to Coronavirus, but still, 160 patients have not been admitted.

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said hospitalizations in Khorasan Razavi Province have increased from 480 patients at the beginning of the Persian new year (March 20, 2021) to 1,424 now.

Qom University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said the Coronavirus is actively circulating in the Province, and Qom is at the top of the provinces facing a steep slope of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In her speech, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in an online conference on the holy month of Ramadan referring to the Coronavirus, said: “Today, the pandemic has changed the face of many countries, but Iran’s case is different. The regime ruling Iran has deliberately been seeking massive human casualties to prevent popular protests.”

She also said “mullahs regime has used the Coronavirus as a shield to fend off uprisings to the extent that the mullahs’ supreme leader Ali Khamenei declared a ban on the purchase of vaccines from the U.S., Britain, and France.

Maryam Rajavi said: “the ruling mullahs ignore the warnings and requests of specialist physicians to confront the Coronavirus and reduce its fatalities. With more than 255,000 deaths out of a population of 85 million, Iran has the world’s highest death toll, after the US and Brazil. Khamenei has ultimate responsibility for the massive death toll.”

