Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities in 539 Cities Surpass 257,600

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the coronavirus fatalities in 539 cities across Iran had exceeded 257,600.

Death tool across Iran

The number of victims in Tehran has reached 58,921, Isfahan 16,825, Khorasan Razavi 16,440, Khuzestan 15,554, Mazandaran 10,895, Lorestan 10,858, East Azerbaijan 10,558, West Azerbaijan 9,693, Gilan 9,031, Qom 8,980, Fars 7,647, Alborz 6,518, Hamedan 5,788, Kerman 5,789, Kermanshah 5,159, Yazd 4,587, Kurdistan 4,487, North Khorasan 3,858, Ardabil 3,212, Khorasan South 2,521, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 2,105, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 2,014.

40% to 70% of the population should be affected

The National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) member Minoo Mohraz said: The coronavirus situation is out of control.

According to epidemiologists, 40% to 70% of the population should be affected to create relative and collective immunity.

I confess that we did not do right from the beginning, and we are still in the same situation, and it will worsen.

The coronavirus situation is super-critical

The Scientific Committee of the NCCT member Masoud Mardani said: The coronavirus situation is super-critical. Hospitals have no empty beds to receive patients. The situation is comparable to wartime.

Isfahan University

Isfahan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: 2,398 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 365 are in ICU, and 46 have died in the past 24 hours.

Alborz University

Alborz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the Province is 1061, and 27 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

Tabriz University

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The coronavirus daily death toll has exceeded 20 people, and hospitalizations have increased from 400 people at the beginning of the Persian year (March 20, 2021) to 1,500.

East Azerbaijan University

East Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University dean on Monday said: “1317 coronavirus patients are hospitalized as of now, of which 253 are in ICUs and 58 are under ventilators. During the past 24 hours, 19 patients have lost their lives. The total death toll as now stands at 3985,” (According to the semi-official ISNA news agency).

Lorestan University

Lorestan Medical Sciences University spokesperson on Monday said: “All the cities and towns of Lorestan province are registered as red zones. The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized stands at 1193 and 13 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours,”.

North Khorasan University

North Khorasan Medical Sciences University dean on Monday said: “Hospitals are in critical conditions. This will be a difficult week and next week will be even more problematical,” (According to the semi-official ISNA news agency).

The regime criminal and plundering policies

The regime is continuing its criminal and plundering policies regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

“The National Covid-19 Task Force has authorized individuals and companies to import the vaccine for people, who cannot wait for the vaccine to be provided free of charge, to be able to purchase the vaccine and use it,” said Alireza Raisi, spokesperson of the regime’s National Covid-19 Task Force on Sunday, according to the state-run bultannews.com.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The ghastly new wave of the coronavirus is taking more lives every day. This is because of the clerical regime’s criminal and predatory policies and before anyone else, Khamenei is the main culprit in this massive loss of lives.

The ghastly new wave of the #coronavirus is taking more lives every day. This is because of the clerical regime’s criminal and predatory policies and before anyone else, Khamenei is the main culprit in this massive loss of lives. #Iran pic.twitter.com/ddZNE5lYhG — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) April 19, 2021

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube