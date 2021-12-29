Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 493,000

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 493,000 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of December 28.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities is more than 493,000. In Tehran fatalities have reached 115,310, Khorasan Razavi 39,820, Isfahan 34,055, Khuzestan 29,815, Mazandaran 17,915, Kerman 13,277, Kermanshah 9,209, and Hamedan 9,138.

While Omicron has spread across the country, the regime’s Health Ministry has preposterously announced that only 34 Omicron cases have been identified so far. (ISNA news agency, December 28, 2021)

Torbat Heydariyeh University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The possibility of an Omicron outbreak is a severe warning. We may witness unfortunate events. (Moj news agency, December 28, 2021)

The National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) offices in Alborz Province: A definite case of Omicron infection has been acknowledged. There is a possibility that more cases will be discovered in Alborz. (Mehr news agency, December 28, 2021)

The NCCT offices in West Azerbaijan: Due to the lack of Omicron testing kits, the first patient’s sample, which was sent to Tehran for the test, was confirmed. (Mehr, December 28, 2021)

North Khorasan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: 10 to 20% of hospitalized children have contracted COVID-19. (ISNA, December 28, 2021)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

