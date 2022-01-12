Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 496,800

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,800 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 11.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have surpassed 496,800. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 116,080, Khorasan Razavi 40,035, Gilan 17,235, Lorestan 16,430, Kerman 13,402, Kermanshah 9,299, Yazd 8,223, Qazvin 5,834, and Zanjan 4,775.

The Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Many COVID-19 inpatients, even those in the ICU, have been infected with Omicron. (State-run media Fararu, January 11, 2022)

Member of the Scientific Committee of NCCT: In the coming weeks, we will have a new COVID-19 outbreak. We have not had a vaccination more effective than in Europe. (State-run daily, Jomhouri-e Eslami, January 11, 2022)

Payam Tabarsi, a member of the Scientific Committee of NCCT: From the beginning, we have been suffering from the lack of adequate COVID-19 tests. Many tests, dubbed as “rapid tests” are not recorded anywhere. (ILNA news agency, January 11, 2022)

Kermanshah Medical University: The risk of Omicron outbreak in Kermanshah Province is serious. The number of those infected with COVID-19 in the Province has increased.

A regime’s parliament deputy: “There are more important faults about the Health Minister than lying about the injection of the domestic vaccine.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

