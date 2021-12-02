Iran: COVID-19 Takes 483,600 Lives due to Regime’s Inhuman Policies

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 483,600 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 1.

The coronavirus death toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities surpassed 483,600. In Tehran, 113,275 have lost their lives, in Khorasan Razavi 39,330, Isfahan 33,180, Fars 18,040, East Azerbaijan 16,688, Lorestan 16,035, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,400, Kermanshah 9,004, Hamedan 8,983, Central Province 8,818, North Khorasan 6,143, South Khorasan 4,201, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,604.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in some provinces have risen

Mazandaran Governor: If the omicron variant spreads in the Province, black days would be lurking. (ISNA news agency, December 1, 2021)

The regime’s Health Ministry announced the mullahs’ engineered Covid-19 numbers from the past 24 hours on Wednesday as 82 deaths and 4312 new cases. Furthermore, 3328 patients are in ICUs and 660 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

“With the current trend, if the omicron variant begins to spread, we will be witnessing dark coronavirus days in Mazandaran province. If this variant enters the country, we will be facing difficulties in managing and confronting this new issue,” said the deputy governor of Mazandaran province on Wednesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Shiraz University

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, 127 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. There are currently 1,049 COVID-19 inpatients, 142 in ICU. (ISNA, December 1, 2021)

Mashhad University

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The number of COVID-19 patients in Mashhad and the areas covered is high. One thousand people visit Coronavirus centers daily. (Tasnim news agency, December 1, 2021)

West Azerbaijan University

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Currently, 371 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 161 are in the ICU, and 29 use ventilators. (Tasnim, December 1, 2021)

Golestan University

Golestan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: We are currently witnessing an increasing trend of Coronavirus infections in the Province. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has risen. (Mehr news agency, December 1, 2021)

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube